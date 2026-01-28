BATTERY LAWN TRIMMER
One Battery, Versatile Applications
Transform your garden into a masterpiece with Kärcher's remarkable battery lawn trimmers. These innovative powerhouses are not just your average garden tools - they are true all-rounders that tackle every trimming task effortlessly. Experience the thrill of a clean cut at the edge of your lawn while effortlessly reaching those tricky corners and tight spots. With our thoughtfully designed ergonomic handle, you'll maintain a comfortable posture that protects your back throughout your gardening sessions. With Kärcher, precision, power, and comfort are effortlessly combined. Trust in our superior performance and enjoy the confidence that comes with owning a Karcher - the brand chosen by passionate homeowners worldwide. Say goodbye to back-breaking work and hello to a garden that's worthy of envy!
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Features of Kärcher Battery Lawn Trimmer
Automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line
When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.
The battery lawn trimmer also has the following functions:
Ergonomic Trimming
Often you have to adapt to the conditons of the areas to be worked. Clear areas are not always guaranteed. For trimming trimming grass under a low garden bench, the trimmer head of the LTR 18-30 can be adjusted quick and easily.
Protective cover
When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners
No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.