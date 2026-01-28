BATTERY LAWN TRIMMER

One Battery, Versatile Applications

Transform your garden into a masterpiece with Kärcher's remarkable battery lawn trimmers. These innovative powerhouses are not just your average garden tools - they are true all-rounders that tackle every trimming task effortlessly. Experience the thrill of a clean cut at the edge of your lawn while effortlessly reaching those tricky corners and tight spots. With our thoughtfully designed ergonomic handle, you'll maintain a comfortable posture that protects your back throughout your gardening sessions. With Kärcher, precision, power, and comfort are effortlessly combined. Trust in our superior performance and enjoy the confidence that comes with owning a Karcher - the brand chosen by passionate homeowners worldwide. Say goodbye to back-breaking work and hello to a garden that's worthy of envy!

Features of Kärcher Battery Lawn Trimmer

Precise cutting

Automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line

When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.

Lawn trimming

The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut

The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut when trimming the grass. This allows significantly accurate lawn trimming, especially near the edges of the lawn and in places that are difficult to access.

Trimming blades

Optional use of trimmer blades for demanding tasks

The battery lawn trimmer is not only suitable for trimming grass verges, but also for larger areas or wild growth. Optionally, the trimmer blades can be used for demanding tasks such as particularly heavy wild growth or weeds.

Height control

Light and Handy

The low weight also makes it particularly easy to use in everyday life. This means that even large lawns can be prepared for the gardening season in no time at all. 

The battery lawn trimmer also has the following functions:

Egonomic trimming

Ergonomic Trimming

Often you have to adapt to the conditons of the areas to be worked. Clear areas are not always guaranteed. For trimming trimming grass under a low garden bench, the trimmer head of the LTR 18-30 can be adjusted quick and easily. 

Tall grass trimming

Protective cover

When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.

LTR

    Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

    Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

    The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining run time in minutes

    Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Battery capacity as a percentage

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining charging time in minutes

    The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

