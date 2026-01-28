BATTERY HEDGE TRIMMER

One Battery, Versatile Applications

From defining boundaries to creating privacy, hedges and bushes serve a multitude of purposes. But worry not, as Kärcher's latest battery hedge trimmers are here to take your trimming game to the next level. Our ultra easy-to-handle trimmers effortlessly transform unruly hedges into perfectly sculpted masterpieces - all without any hassle. Designed with precision and innovation in mind, our trimmers guarantee a neat and precise finish every time. With Kärcher, achieving flawless results is effortless, allowing you to showcase your stunning property and create a lasting impact. Step into the future of hedge care, where power and ease combine to make trimming a breeze. Choose Kärcher and experience the power of effortless perfection today!

Features of Kärcher Battery Hedge Trimmer and Pole Hedge Trimmer

180° rotatable rear handle

The 180° rotatable rear handle on the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery models takes the strain off your arms and shoulders. With its grip element, the handle also ensures you hold the trimmer securely and work ergonomically.

Two-step speed control

The HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer has two-step speed control. The cutting speed can be adjusted manually, depending on branch thickness between maximum power and maximum speed.

Extension insert

Enables the cutting of high hedges. Conveniently, the extension insert can be removed in a few easy steps so that the pole hedge trimmer can be stored in a space-saving way.

Adjustable cutting head

The adjustable cutting head, with a choice of four tilt angle options up to 115°, enables the cutting of different contours and also ensures a good working posture in the respective position. This guarantees optimal cutting when working on the top of the hedge.

The battery hedge trimmer and pole hedge trimmer also have the following functions:

Sawing function

Practical Swaying Function

Thanks to the intergrated swaying function, thicker branches can also be cut. 

Diamond-ground blade

The blades of our battery powered hedge trimmers are diamond-ground and ensure precise cutting results. 

    Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

    Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

    The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining run time in minutes

    Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Battery capacity as a percentage

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining charging time in minutes

    The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

