BATTERY HEDGE TRIMMER
One Battery, Versatile Applications
From defining boundaries to creating privacy, hedges and bushes serve a multitude of purposes. But worry not, as Kärcher's latest battery hedge trimmers are here to take your trimming game to the next level. Our ultra easy-to-handle trimmers effortlessly transform unruly hedges into perfectly sculpted masterpieces - all without any hassle. Designed with precision and innovation in mind, our trimmers guarantee a neat and precise finish every time. With Kärcher, achieving flawless results is effortless, allowing you to showcase your stunning property and create a lasting impact. Step into the future of hedge care, where power and ease combine to make trimming a breeze. Choose Kärcher and experience the power of effortless perfection today!
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Features of Kärcher Battery Hedge Trimmer and Pole Hedge Trimmer
The battery hedge trimmer and pole hedge trimmer also have the following functions:
Practical Swaying Function
Thanks to the intergrated swaying function, thicker branches can also be cut.
Diamond-ground blade
The blades of our battery powered hedge trimmers are diamond-ground and ensure precise cutting results.
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
