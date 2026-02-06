When the hedge reaches for the sky, so too must the gardener. That's when the battery powered PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer comes in handy – with its range of up to 4 metres. Without the need for a ladder, the operator can keep their back straight while cutting every face of the hedge to the perfect shape. The cuttings sweeper attachment makes sure that the cuttings fall in front of rather than in the hedge. The adjustable trimmer head can be tilted up to 115 degrees for ergonomic handling in any working position. It also means the trimmer can be evenly guided along the top face of the hedge during cutting. The shoulder strap spreads the weight in the most effective way possible to prevent arm and shoulder ache during longer jobs. The front section of the diamond-ground blade has a sawing function, so that even thicker branches can be cut with ease. The hedge trimmer also comes with a blade point guard to prevent accidental damage to floors or buildings or to the blade itself. Thanks to the integrated hanging storage loop, it can be hung up in a garage or shed without taking up too much space.