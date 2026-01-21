Stick Vacuums
Kärcher's brand new range of cordless vacuum cleaners provide high cleaning standards coupled with effortless manoeuvrability. Whether you need to vacuum the whole house switching from hard floors to carpets or you simply just need to spot clean, Kärcher has the perfect vacuum for you.
MEET THE NEW KÄRCHER STICK VACUUM RANGE
Innovative dust sensor technology
The VC 7 Cordless yourMax makes vacuuming even more efficient and effortless. The innovative dust sensor provides automatic dust detection and power control. Intelligent power adjustment ensures efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. Vacuuming doesn't get any easier or more convenient than that!
Cordless freedom with the lithium-ion battery
The cordless vacuum cleaners stand out from the crowd with their maximum freedom of movement, high suction power and low weight. The powerful batteries take the hard work out of cleaning right into every last corner. In addition, the diverse range of accessories makes the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.
Easy to use
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. The handy locking button means you don’t need to keep the power button pressed down, whilst the boost mode is just the job for concentrated spot cleaning.
Active floor nozzle
Motorised rollers and extreme manoeuvrability enable optimal dirt pick-up and effortless vacuuming under furniture.
The addition of the LED lighting on the floor nozzle of the VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless illuminates the dirt to ensure reliable dirt pick-up.
A wide range of application options
Clever mounting options for a range of accessories, making the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.
Practically designed filter system
The three-stage filter system, comprising cyclone, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filter* (VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless) ensure extra-clean exhaust air.
The filters are easy to clean and replace, extending the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.
*EN 1822:1998.
Single-click dust container emptying
Dirt is emptied easily and hygienically at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch it.
Practical wall bracket
Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily and is ready for use whenever it's needed. The wall bracket of the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 6 Cordless ourFamily also acts as a convenient charger at the same time.
CHOOSE FROM THE NEW KÄRCHER RANGE
VC 7 Cordless yourMax
Turn vacuuming into a great cleaning experience: The VC 7 Cordless yourMax is impressive with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive equipment, as well as being convenient to use. The innovative dust sensor detects the dirt, adjusts the suction power accordingly, ensuring efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. The powerful 350-watt BLDC motor and the 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming. The boost function guarantees maximum suction power at the push of a button. Other benefits include the easy 1-click dust container emptying, the ergonomic design for cleaning even hard-to-reach areas, and the LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which make the dust more visible. Cleaning the filter couldn't be simpler thanks to the supplied tool and replacement filter. Thanks to the various nozzles, cleaning is a breeze in any location: the crevice nozzle eliminates dirt from nooks and crannies, the 2-in-1 nozzle is the perfect tool for cleaning furniture and upholstery, and the soft brush is suitable for cleaning even delicate surfaces. Other handy features include the battery status indicator and the wall bracket with charging function.
VC 6 Cordless ourFamily
Cleaning really can be that simple: with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, an ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and LED lights on the active floor nozzle that make the dust more visible and guarantee reliable dirt pick-up.
Other benefits include the impressive battery run time of 50 minutes, the quiet running volume, the separate filter cleaning tool and an easy-to-read battery status display that shows the battery status and relevant messages at all times.
VC 4 Cordless myHome
Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: the VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a run time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, quiet running, an ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets.
Dust and animal hair? We've got just what you need!
Covered in dust
Where does all this dust keep coming from? There's no one who hasn't asked themselves that very question while gazing around at their home. The house is freshly cleaned – and yet, after no time at all, a thin layer of dust settles on furniture, house plants, books and the floor. The fact is that dust constantly stirred up in living spaces and is spread across a large area. That can't be helped – but at least it can be quickly rectified. With the new cordless vacuum cleaner models, you can effortlessly eliminate unpleasant house dust on the go, with maximum manoeuvrability.
What is dust actually made of?
From dead skin cells and carpet fibres to pollen and pet hair, dust is a whole mix of differently sized particles, which mingle and combine with each other. Depending on the size and weight of the particles, the dust will either be carried into every corner by the circulating air or swirl around constantly without settling anywhere.
We carry the majority of dirt into our homes on our shoes. It is therefore worthwhile having open mesh, coconut or textile mats or rubber sections to act as dirt traps, which trap the majority of dirt.
Clean more often with pets
When living with dogs, cats, guinea pigs or rabbits, one big clean of the house per week isn't enough: muddy paw prints on the floor, food around the food bowl and unpleasant pet hairs find their way all over the house. Your cleaning device needs to come out regularly, as well as quickly for intermediate cleaning, to keep the house shipshape. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.
Pet hair, begone!
If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. What can come to your rescue? The new Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.
Cat litter everywhere? No problem!
Cats bury their business, but that means cat litter often ends up generously spread around outside the litter box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time. The small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. This is highly recommended because the granulate can scratch floor coverings if trodden on by accident.
Kärcher Stick Vacuums: Unmatched Cleaning Power
Kärcher Stick Vacuums are a game-changer in the world of cleaning technology. With their unparalleled cleaning power and innovative design, they make cleaning easier and more efficient than ever before.
Vacuum cleaner with water filter
DS 6
The DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only guarantees clean floors but also ensures fresher exhaust air that is up to 99.5% dust-free. This noticeably improves the air and, with that, the indoor climate. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.
How the vacuum cleaner with water filter works
Unlike standard filter bag vacuum cleaners, the DS 6 Waterfilter works using the natural power of water. The water in the filter is swirled at high speed by the strong suction power. The vacuumed dirt is very effectively filtered from the air by this swirling water and immediately bound to the water bath. The result is extremely fresh exhaust air, clean enough even for allergy sufferers. Because there are no more filter bags in which allergens can multiply, even dust-mite excretions are washed away with the water after use. Another benefit for allergy sufferers is that dust is no longer generated when the vacuum is emptied.
- Effective main filtration in the transparent water filter. All coarse dirt is safely trapped in here. No more dust can be generated and the suction power is retained.
- The intermediate filter is washable and therefore long-lasting. It filters the tiny airborne particles from the condensed moist air.
- The special HEPA 12 filter traps 99.5% of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and the dust-mite excretions.
Powerful water filter
The water filter not only ensures the expelled air is especially clean but is also easy to empty and keep clean thanks to its practical design.
Variable telescopic suction tube
The variable telescopic suction tube can be adjusted to suit the user's height, for extra comfort while vacuuming.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Practical parking position
The device can be parked quickly and easily when taking a break from work.
Simple cleaning
The removable water filter is simple to fill and clean.
Parking position for vertical storage
The DS 6 can also be stored vertically to save space.
Practical accessory storage
All accessories can be neatly stored within easy reach in the accessory compartment.
Ergonomic carrying handle
The ergonomic carrying handle on the DS 6 makes it easy to transport from one place to another.
Washable intermediate filter
Washable intermediate filter for long operating life and optimum cleaning results.