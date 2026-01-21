Stick Vacuums

Kärcher's brand new range of cordless vacuum cleaners provide high cleaning standards coupled with effortless manoeuvrability. Whether you need to vacuum the whole house switching from hard floors to carpets or you simply just need to spot clean, Kärcher has the perfect vacuum for you.

0 Products
1400_x_584_MBG_Banner_Stick_Vac

    MEET THE NEW KÄRCHER STICK VACUUM RANGE

    Innovative dust sensor technology

    The VC 7 Cordless yourMax makes vacuuming even more efficient and effortless. The innovative dust sensor provides automatic dust detection and power control. Intelligent power adjustment ensures efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. Vacuuming doesn't get any easier or more convenient than that!

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners

    Cordless freedom with the lithium-ion battery

    The cordless vacuum cleaners stand out from the crowd with their maximum freedom of movement, high suction power and low weight. The powerful batteries take the hard work out of cleaning right into every last corner. In addition, the diverse range of accessories makes the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners

    Easy to use

    The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. The handy locking button means you don’t need to keep the power button pressed down, whilst the boost mode is just the job for concentrated spot cleaning.

    Easy-to-use cordless vacuum cleaners from Kärcher

    Active floor nozzle

    Motorised rollers and extreme manoeuvrability enable optimal dirt pick-up and effortless vacuuming under furniture.

    The addition of the LED lighting on the floor nozzle of the VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless illuminates the dirt to ensure reliable dirt pick-up.

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners with active floor nozzle
    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners accessories

    A wide range of application options

    Clever mounting options for a range of accessories, making the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners filter system

    Practically designed filter system

    The three-stage filter system, comprising cyclone, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filter* (VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless) ensure extra-clean exhaust air.

    The filters are easy to clean and replace, extending the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.

    *EN 1822:1998.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners easy cleaning

    Single-click dust container emptying

    Dirt is emptied easily and hygienically at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch it.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners wall mount

    Practical wall bracket

    Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily and is ready for use whenever it's needed. The wall bracket of the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 6 Cordless ourFamily also acts as a convenient charger at the same time.

    CHOOSE FROM THE NEW KÄRCHER RANGE

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaner VC 7 Cordless

    VC 7 Cordless yourMax

    Turn vacuuming into a great cleaning experience: The VC 7 Cordless yourMax is impressive with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive equipment, as well as being convenient to use. The innovative dust sensor detects the dirt, adjusts the suction power accordingly, ensuring efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. The powerful 350-watt BLDC motor and the 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming. The boost function guarantees maximum suction power at the push of a button. Other benefits include the easy 1-click dust container emptying, the ergonomic design for cleaning even hard-to-reach areas, and the LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which make the dust more visible. Cleaning the filter couldn't be simpler thanks to the supplied tool and replacement filter. Thanks to the various nozzles, cleaning is a breeze in any location: the crevice nozzle eliminates dirt from nooks and crannies, the 2-in-1 nozzle is the perfect tool for cleaning furniture and upholstery, and the soft brush is suitable for cleaning even delicate surfaces. Other handy features include the battery status indicator and the wall bracket with charging function.

    VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

    Cleaning really can be that simple: with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, an ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and LED lights on the active floor nozzle that make the dust more visible and guarantee reliable dirt pick-up.

    Other benefits include the impressive battery run time of 50 minutes, the quiet running volume, the separate filter cleaning tool and an easy-to-read battery status display that shows the battery status and relevant messages at all times.

    Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner
    Kärcher VC 4 Cordless vacuum cleaner

    VC 4 Cordless myHome

    Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: the VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a run time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, quiet running, an ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets.

    Dust and animal hair? We've got just what you need!

    Motorised floor nozzle

    Covered in dust

    Where does all this dust keep coming from? There's no one who hasn't asked themselves that very question while gazing around at their home. The house is freshly cleaned – and yet, after no time at all, a thin layer of dust settles on furniture, house plants, books and the floor. The fact is that dust constantly stirred up in living spaces and is spread across a large area. That can't be helped – but at least it can be quickly rectified. With the new cordless vacuum cleaner models, you can effortlessly eliminate unpleasant house dust on the go, with maximum manoeuvrability.

    What is dust actually made of?

    From dead skin cells and carpet fibres to pollen and pet hair, dust is a whole mix of differently sized particles, which mingle and combine with each other. Depending on the size and weight of the particles, the dust will either be carried into every corner by the circulating air or swirl around constantly without settling anywhere.
    We carry the majority of dirt into our homes on our shoes. It is therefore worthwhile having open mesh, coconut or textile mats or rubber sections to act as dirt traps, which trap the majority of dirt.

    Emptying the waste container
    Removing dog hair

    Clean more often with pets

    When living with dogs, cats, guinea pigs or rabbits, one big clean of the house per week isn't enough: muddy paw prints on the floor, food around the food bowl and unpleasant pet hairs find their way all over the house. Your cleaning device needs to come out regularly, as well as quickly for intermediate cleaning, to keep the house shipshape. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.


    Pet hair, begone!

    If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. What can come to your rescue? The new Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.


    Cat litter everywhere? No problem!

    Cats bury their business, but that means cat litter often ends up generously spread around outside the litter box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time. The small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. This is highly recommended because the granulate can scratch floor coverings if trodden on by accident.

    Kärcher Stick Vacuums: Unmatched Cleaning Power

    Kärcher Stick Vacuums are a game-changer in the world of cleaning technology. With their unparalleled cleaning power and innovative design, they make cleaning easier and more efficient than ever before.

    Kärcher stick vacuums provide unmatched cleaning power for a pristine home. Designed to effortlessly tackle dirt, dust, and pet hair, these lightweight vacuums are a breeze to manoeuvre around your house. With their powerful suction, they effectively capture small particles and allergens, ensuring a thorough clean. Additionally, Kärcher stick vacuums come with a range of accessories and attachments that enhance the cleaning experience. Keep your home spotless with the exceptional cleaning capabilities of Kärcher stick vacuums.

    Kärcher stick vacuums harness advanced technology to deliver efficient cleaning performance. With a powerful rotating brush, these vacuums effectively agitate and lift dirt from carpets, leaving them spotless. The cordless convenience of Kärcher stick vacuums allows for unrestricted movement and easy manoeuvrability. Additionally, the eco mode helps conserve energy, extending run times for prolonged use. Equipped with a crevice tool, these vacuums also ensure thorough cleaning of tight spaces. Kärcher stick vacuums truly exemplify innovation in the world of cleaning appliances.

    Kärcher stick vacuums stand out for their exceptional cleaning power and suction. Equipped with a HEPA filter, they ensure cleaner air in your home. With their versatility on different flooring types and lightweight cordless design, Kärcher stick vacuums offer convenient and efficient cleaning. Trusted for their quality and reliability, choosing Kärcher is a smart investment for your cleaning needs.

    Kärcher offers a diverse range of cordless stick vacuum models, each catering to different cleaning needs. With unique features and benefits, these vacuums are designed to meet the requirements of various spaces. Equipped with powerful suction power, Kärcher stick vacuums can tackle any cleaning task efficiently. Additionally, they offer the versatility of handheld mode for cleaning upholstery and tight spaces. Whether you need a cordless vacuum for your home, office, or even your car, Kärcher has a solution to make your cleaning experience seamless and effortless.

    Kärcher offers a variety of cordless stick vacuum models to cater to different cleaning needs. The VC 4 model provides powerful suction for a thorough cleaning experience. For deep cleaning of carpets, the VC 6 model comes with a roller brush. The VC 7 model features a HEPA filter for cleaner air, ideal for those with allergies.

    Discover the key benefits of each Kärcher stick vacuum model. With the powerful suction of the Kärcher VC 4, you can achieve a thorough clean on various floors and surfaces. The Kärcher VC 6 is equipped with a roller brush that effectively removes dirt and dust from carpets. The HEPA filter in the Kärcher VC 7 captures allergens, promoting cleaner air in your home.

    Kärcher stick vacuums offer unmatched cleaning power, surpassing other vacuum cleaners in the market. Designed to eliminate dust, dirt, and allergens, these vacuums provide powerful suction for a thorough cleaning of floors and surfaces. With a rotating brush that agitates and lifts dirt, Kärcher vacuums leave your home spotless. Equipped with a highly efficient filtration system, they capture even the tiniest dust particles. Experience the superior cleaning capabilities of Kärcher stick vacuums that deliver outstanding results.

    Kärcher stick vacuums are designed to meet the highest cleaning standards. They excel at removing allergens, pet hair, and dust particles, ensuring a cleaner and healthier home environment. With their powerful suction, Kärcher vacuums leave floors and surfaces spotless. The advanced filtration system effectively traps even small particles, improving indoor air quality. These vacuums are built to last, providing reliable cleaning performance for years to come. Experience the superiority of Kärcher's cleaning standards with their range of cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

    Kärcher stick vacuums offer unmatched versatility when it comes to cleaning different surfaces. Whether you have hard floors or carpets, these vacuums are designed to adjust suction power accordingly, ensuring effective cleaning in every corner of your home. With attachments specifically designed for upholstery, crevices, and tight spaces, Kärcher vacuums leave no area untouched. The roller brush agitates and lifts dirt from carpets, leaving them clean and fresh. And don't worry about your delicate hard floors - Kärcher vacuums are gentle enough to prevent any scratches or damage.

    Kärcher stick vacuums offer cordless convenience, allowing freedom of movement during cleaning. With their lightweight design, these vacuums are easy to carry and manoeuvre around your home. The accessories and attachments provided with Kärcher stick vacuums ensure a versatile cleaning experience. Equipped with powerful suction power, these vacuums guarantee a thorough cleaning of floors and surfaces. Additionally, Kärcher stick vacuums boast a sleek and modern look, adding style to your cleaning routine.

    Easily navigate tight spaces and corners with the lightweight design of Kärcher stick vacuums. Experience effortless cleaning with the cordless convenience of these vacuum cleaners. Move seamlessly from room to room, thanks to their powerful suction power. Clean hard-to-reach areas with the crevice tool attachment, ensuring a thorough cleaning experience. Enjoy hassle-free cleaning with the cordless stick vacuum feature, providing flexibility and ease of use. Kärcher stick vacuums offer unmatched ease of manoeuvrability, making your cleaning routine efficient and convenient.

    Effortlessly switch between hard floors and carpets with the versatile cleaning power of Kärcher stick vacuums. Achieve a thorough clean on any flooring surface, thanks to the adjustable suction power of these cordless vacuum cleaners. Experience superior cleaning performance, whether cleaning hard floors or carpets, with Kärcher stick vacuums. Easily remove pet hair, dust, and debris from hard floors and carpets with the rotating brush. Enjoy a cleaner home with the powerful suction of Kärcher stick vacuums, designed specifically for hard floors and carpets.

    Quickly address spills and messes with Kärcher stick vacuums in handheld mode. Effortlessly eliminate dust, pet hair, and small particles from upholstery and tight spaces using the attachments provided. Experience thorough cleaning with the powerful suction of Kärcher stick vacuums, making them ideal for quick cleaning tasks. The advanced filtration system efficiently removes small particles, allergens, and pet dander, ensuring a spotless home. Additionally, the attachments enable easy cleaning of hard-to-reach areas such as stairs and crevices. Kärcher stick vacuums offer unmatched convenience and cleaning power.

    To keep your Kärcher stick vacuum running efficiently, it's important to regularly clean and replace the filters. This will ensure optimal performance and extend the lifespan of your vacuum. Additionally, don't forget to clean and maintain the accessories to prevent any clogs or decrease in suction power. Store your stick vacuum in a clean, dry area to avoid dust build-up. And finally, follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper cleaning and maintenance to maximise its efficiency.

    To maintain the suction power of your Kärcher stick vacuum, it is essential to regularly empty the dust bin. After each use, clean the brush roller to prevent clogging and ensure efficient cleaning. Use attachments such as a brush or crevice tool to reach hard-to-access areas like the air flow vents. Avoid vacuuming large particles to prevent motor damage. Lastly, store your Kärcher stick vacuum in a clean, dust-free environment to maintain its performance.

    If your Kärcher stick vacuum fails to turn on, check the power source and ensure it has been properly charged. Should you notice weak suction power, examine the brush roller, hose, and attachments for any clogs. In case of a foul odour, cleaning or replacing the filter will help eliminate trapped dust and allergens. If the brush roller refuses to rotate, carefully remove any tangled hair or debris. Lastly, inspect the roller brush, hose, and attachments if your vacuum is emitting unusual noises.

    Discover the eco mode feature of Kärcher stick vacuums, maximising run times and conserving battery power. Take advantage of the cordless, lightweight design for effortless cleaning of your entire home. Utilise accessories and attachments to clean every corner, crevice, and surface. Enjoy cleaner air with the HEPA filter that captures allergens and small particles. Experience powerful suction, efficient cleaning, and a cleaner home with Kärcher stick vacuums, trusted in home appliances.

    To maintain optimal performance with your Kärcher stick vacuum, it is important to follow a few best practices. Start by regularly cleaning and maintaining the filter to ensure optimal suction power. Use the appropriate attachments and accessories for different cleaning tasks to achieve the best results. After each use, clean the vacuum to prevent clogging of the brush roller and attachments. Store the vacuum in a safe and dry area to protect it from damage. Finally, make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning, maintenance, and filter replacement to maximise its lifespan.

    To maximise the lifespan of your Kärcher stick vacuum, it is important to follow a few simple maintenance practices. Regularly cleaning and replacing the filter will help prolong its lifespan and maintain suction power. Avoid vacuuming large particles that could potentially damage the roller brush and motor. Additionally, storing the vacuum in a clean, dust-free area will prevent dust particles from affecting its performance. Cleaning the brush roller regularly will prevent hair and debris from clogging it and impacting cleaning efficiency. Following the recommended maintenance schedule, including filter cleaning and brush roller cleaning, will ensure optimal performance and longevity.

    Kärcher stick vacuums offer a unique combination of powerful suction, lightweight design, and cordless convenience that sets them apart from competitors. Their superior cleaning performance is attributed to the powerful air flow and filtration system, outperforming other brands. Kärcher stick vacuums also boast long run times and impressive suction power, surpassing many competitors in battery life and cleaning efficiency. With attachments and accessories, they excel at cleaning hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and tight spaces, a feature lacking in many rival products. Trust Kärcher, a renowned brand known for innovative technology, durability, and superior cleaning power, over the competition.

    When it comes to comparing Kärcher stick vacuums with other leading brands, there are several factors that set Kärcher apart. Firstly, Kärcher stick vacuums outperform competitors in terms of suction power. Other brands simply cannot match the powerful suction that a Kärcher vacuum provides. Additionally, Kärcher stick vacuums offer the convenience of cordless operation, making cleaning even easier. Furthermore, Kärcher vacuums are known for their effectiveness in removing pet hair, a feature that many other vacuums lack. Finally, the lightweight design of Kärcher stick vacuums ensures ease of use and manoeuvrability. When it comes to cleaning power and innovative design, Kärcher stands out among other leading brands.

    When it comes to stick vacuums, Kärcher truly stands out in the market. One key feature that sets Kärcher apart is the inclusion of a HEPA filter, ensuring superior filtration and effective removal of allergens. Another standout aspect is Kärcher's ability to excel at cleaning hard floors and tight spaces, thanks to its powerful suction and manoeuvrability. With a crevice tool provided, Kärcher also tackles hard-to-reach areas effortlessly. Additionally, Kärcher offers an eco mode that provides longer run times, enhancing convenience for users.

    Customers are raving about the impressive suction power of Kärcher stick vacuums, praising their ability to pick up even the tiniest particles. Real-life users also appreciate the rotating brush feature, which effectively removes stubborn dirt and debris. These vacuums have proven to be highly effective in removing pet dander, allergens, and dust particles, making them a top choice for those with allergies. Additionally, customers love the cordless convenience and lightweight design of Kärcher stick vacuums, which make them easy to manoeuvre around the house.

    Kärcher stick vacuums consistently receive high satisfaction rates from users. Many customers report a significant improvement in cleaning performance with a Kärcher vacuum. Users find that a Kärcher vacuum makes their cleaning routine more efficient. Kärcher vacuums are praised for their durability and long-lasting performance. Customers appreciate the value they receive from a Kärcher stick vacuum. The cordless vacuum models offer powerful suction, with air watts comparable to top competitors like Dyson, Bissell, and Miele. Whether you're in Australia or anywhere else, a Kärcher stick vacuum provides the convenience of cordless cleaning without compromising on cleaning power.

    Considering the benefits of powerful suction, cordless convenience, and lightweight design, evaluating the value of a Kärcher stick vacuum in your cleaning routine is essential. Compare its cleaning performance to other leading brands and assess its durability and longevity. Determine if it meets your specific cleaning needs.

    Incorporating a Kärcher vacuum into your cleaning routine can provide you with a deeper, more thorough clean. The cordless convenience of a Kärcher stick vacuum allows you to clean with ease and without the hassle of cords. With the powerful suction of a Kärcher vacuum, you can enhance your cleaning efficiency and effectively remove pet hair, dust, and allergens. When evaluating the value of a Kärcher vacuum, consider its features, performance, and customer satisfaction.

    In summary, Kärcher stick vacuums offer unmatched cleaning power and superior cleaning standards. With their innovative design and range of models, they provide ease of manoeuvrability and versatility on different surfaces. The features that stand out include seamless transition between hard floors and carpets, spot cleaning capabilities, and user-friendly maintenance. Kärcher vacuums have received rave reviews from customers who have experienced high satisfaction rates. When comparing Kärcher with other leading brands, it's clear that Kärcher stands out in the market. Investing in a Kärcher stick vacuum is definitely worth it for those who prioritise efficiency, durability, and exceptional cleaning performance. Upgrade your cleaning routine today and experience the difference that Kärcher brings to your home.

    Vacuum cleaner with water filter

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with water filter

    DS 6

    The DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only guarantees clean floors but also ensures fresher exhaust air that is up to 99.5% dust-free. This noticeably improves the air and, with that, the indoor climate. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.

    How the vacuum cleaner with water filter works

    Unlike standard filter bag vacuum cleaners, the DS 6 Waterfilter works using the natural power of water. The water in the filter is swirled at high speed by the strong suction power. The vacuumed dirt is very effectively filtered from the air by this swirling water and immediately bound to the water bath. The result is extremely fresh exhaust air, clean enough even for allergy sufferers. Because there are no more filter bags in which allergens can multiply, even dust-mite excretions are washed away with the water after use. Another benefit for allergy sufferers is that dust is no longer generated when the vacuum is emptied.

    1. Effective main filtration in the transparent water filter. All coarse dirt is safely trapped in here. No more dust can be generated and the suction power is retained.
    2. The intermediate filter is washable and therefore long-lasting. It filters the tiny airborne particles from the condensed moist air.
    3. The special HEPA 12 filter traps 99.5% of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and the dust-mite excretions.
    Operating principle of vacuum cleaners with water filter
    Kärcher vacuum cleaner water filter

    Powerful water filter

    The water filter not only ensures the expelled air is especially clean but is also easy to empty and keep clean thanks to its practical design.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner water filter accessories

    Variable telescopic suction tube

    The variable telescopic suction tube can be adjusted to suit the user's height, for extra comfort while vacuuming.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner water filter cable rewind

    Automatic cable rewind

    After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner water filter parking position

    Practical parking position

    The device can be parked quickly and easily when taking a break from work.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with water filter

    Simple cleaning

    The removable water filter is simple to fill and clean.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with water filter parking position

    Parking position for vertical storage

    The DS 6 can also be stored vertically to save space.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with water filter accessories

    Practical accessory storage

    All accessories can be neatly stored within easy reach in the accessory compartment.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with water filter handle

    Ergonomic carrying handle

    The ergonomic carrying handle on the DS 6 makes it easy to transport from one place to another.

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with water filter

    Washable intermediate filter

    Washable intermediate filter for long operating life and optimum cleaning results.