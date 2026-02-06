Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless

Effortless vacuuming thanks to lightweight design: The VC 4 Cordless myHome takes the effort out of vacuuming in small households.

Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: The VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a running time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, quiet running, ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets. The handy Power Lock removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Its carefully conceived design also means it can clean those hard-to-reach areas, such as along the sofa or under furniture.

Features and benefits
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless: Fine-tuned technology
Fine-tuned technology
Powerful 21.6 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 30 mins in normal mode.
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless: Two-stage power control
Two-stage power control
Ample running time to clean small households. Optional boost mode. Up to 18 minutes running time at the highest power level.
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless: Easy to use
Easy to use
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. Simple 1-click filter emptying. Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Practically designed filter system
  • 3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and sponge filters.
  • No need to buy replacement filter bags.
  • Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Active floor nozzle
  • Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
  • Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
  • Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Easy stowage of cordless vacuum cleaner
  • Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
  • Space-saving design, always ready-to-go.
  • Convenient charging from fixed position.
Wide range of applications
  • Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Sound power level (Decibel) < 78
Container capacity (Millilitre) 650
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (Volt) 21.6
Runtime per battery charging (Minute) Approx. 30
Charging time with standard charger (Minute) 345
Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 2.35
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 4.45
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 230 x 236 x 1115

Scope of supply

  • Rechargeable battery: 21.6 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 unit)
  • Foam filter
  • Air intake filter: 1 Unit
  • Universal floor nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle and soft dusting brush (2-in-1)
  • Suction Tube: Metal
  • Small wall bracket

Equipment

  • Bagless filter system
  • Power control: with 2 performance levels
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless
Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless
Application areas
  • Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
  • Carpets
  • Textile surfaces
  • Stairs
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.