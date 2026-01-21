Kärcher Wet and Dry Vacuums: Takes Whatever You Can Throw At It.

Discover the power and efficiency of Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacuums. Designed for tough cleaning tasks, these vacuums handle mud, liquids, glass, and gyprock.

  • Ideal for use both indoors and outdoors, they are perfect for use in DIY workshops.
  • Warranted against plaster dust and gyprock.
  • Power tool take-off on select models.
    BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.

    Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet dirt or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is a reliable ally.

    Diverse application possibilities

    Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done, in the cellar, the garage, your hobby workshop or the garden. For renovation work, vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled water. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even deal reliably with large amounts of water.

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Superior cleaning performance and suction power

    Where conventional household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners really get going. With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, wet and dry vacuum cleaners provide ideal dirt pick-up thanks to perfectly coordinated devices and accessories, achieving quick and thorough cleaning results. Using the suction tool when sawing, sanding and much more reduces exposure to dust and dirt, keeping your workspace clean.

    Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

    Even more convenience

    Next-level convenience: the compact design takes little space to store. It allows the hose and accessories to be stored directly on the device. Innovative filter designs make the wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – without any contact with dirt at all. What's more, their long lifetimes thanks to a high level of quality and robustness set the wet and dry vacuum cleaners apart.

    Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Features of the Kärcher Wet & Dry Vac Range

    With a wide range of Wet & Dry Vacs available on the market, it's important to select the right one for your needs. Here are some key features that set the Kärcher Wet & Dry Vac range apart:

    Kärcher products are known for their quality and craftsmanship, and the Wet & Dry Vacs are no exception. Engineered in Germany, these vacuums are built to deliver superior performance and durability.

    When working with materials like plaster and gyprock, dust can be a major concern. The Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacs come with a warranty that ensures they can handle the challenges of these materials, providing reliable and efficient cleaning.

    Select models of the Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacs feature a power tool take-off function. This allows you to connect your power tools directly to the vacuum cleaner, creating a convenient integrated power source. With this feature, you can work efficiently and keep your workspace clean simultaneously.

    The Wet & Dry Vacs from Kärcher are equipped with a cyclonic suction system that is economically engineered for ultimate suction power. This ensures that even the most stubborn dirt and debris are effectively removed, leaving your surfaces spotless.

    Maintaining the performance of your vacuum cleaner is made easy with the hands-free filter cleaning system. This innovative feature allows you to clean the filter without any manual intervention, ensuring optimal suction power and reducing maintenance time.

    Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacuums offer the ultimate cleaning solution for a wide range of applications. With their powerful suction, versatile capabilities, and a host of innovative features, these vacuums are designed to make your cleaning tasks easier and more efficient. Whether you need to clean up after a construction project or maintain a tidy workshop, Kärcher has the right Wet & Dry Vac for you. Choose the trusted brand and experience the difference in performance and reliability.

    Takes whatever you can throw at it!

    There are some jobs stick vacs just can't handle, so while Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacs are more than capable of your standard indoor cleaning, they are also built to handle the tough jobs. 

    Here are a few things Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacs can vacuum:

    Kärcher WD 5 P S

    Car cleaning

    Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.

    Kärcher WD 5 P S

    Renovation

    The Kärcher wet dry vacuum cleaner can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.

    Kärcher WD 3 P S

    Workshop

    Convenient dust removal for woodwork and work in the workshop. On models with a built-in power outlet, electric devices can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin sawing.

    Kärcher WD 2

    Liquids and shards

    With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Wet vacuums can clean up broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Leaked or spilled water

    Large puddles have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with blower function

    Garden

    A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for outside areas

    Outside area

    Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with the wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for inside areas

    Inside area

    WDs can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner filter cleaning work?

    How do you replace a cartridge filter (WD 2 – WD 3)?

    How do you replace a flat pleated filter (WD 4 – WD 6)?

    How do you put a filter bag in Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners (WD 2 – WD 6)?

    How do you store the hose on the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner (WD 3 – WD 6)?

    For high performance dust extraction, our WD 3 P, WD 3.5 Premium and WD 6 P Premium models are all compatible with our Power Tool Vacuuming Kit.

    This allows you to connect the vacuum directly to the power tool take-off on your power tool to remove dust directly from the source!

    Karcher Wet Dry Vac Power Tool Take Off

    Our patented filter removal technology allows for quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box without contact with dirt and also allows for wet or dry suction without changing the filter.

    It's compact design also means it doesn't eat into your container capacity!

    Considering the versatility of wet dry vacuums and their ability to handle both wet and dry messes, they can be a worthwhile investment. These vacuums are especially useful for cleaning up spills and pet messes. If you have a large home or deal with frequent spills, it may be worth considering a wet dry vacuum. Factors such as price, size, and suction power should also be taken into account when making the decision.

    A wet and dry vacuum is a versatile cleaning tool that can handle both wet and dry messes. It features a special motor that allows it to suction up liquids without damaging the machine. Whether it's spills, pet accidents, or even flooded basements, a wet and dry vacuum is the perfect solution. Available in various sizes, from handheld models to heavy-duty industrial machines.

    Are wet and dry vacuum cleaners more effective? These versatile cleaning machines can handle both wet and dry messes, making them perfect for households with pets or children. They work on various surfaces like carpets, hard floors, upholstery, and even car interiors. Despite being pricier than traditional vacuums, their added functionality makes them a worthwhile investment.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners have a few downsides to consider. They can be heavier and bulkier compared to regular vacuums, requiring more effort to move around. Additionally, they may need more maintenance, such as cleaning or replacing filters. These vacuums also tend to be pricier than traditional ones. If not used properly, they can create a mess or potentially damage surfaces.

    A wet-dry vacuum is a versatile cleaning tool that can tackle a range of tasks. From cleaning up wet spills and unclogging drains to handling dry debris, these vacuums are perfect for homes or commercial spaces. They can also be used to clean carpets, upholstery, and hard floors, as well as vehicles like cars, boats, and RVs. Their versatility makes them popular among homeowners and professionals alike.

    The Wet and Dry Vacuum is a versatile cleaning tool that can be used in various settings. From carpets to hard floors, upholstery to car interiors, it effectively removes pet hair, dust, and debris. Invest in this all-in-one solution for your cleaning needs.

    Wet-dry vacuums utilise filters to capture dust and debris. The specific type of filter required will vary depending on the vacuum model. Regular cleaning or replacement may be necessary for optimal performance. Following the manufacturer's instructions is essential for maintaining and replacing the filter.

    Experience the power and versatility of Kärcher Wet & Dry Vacs. With their strong suction and ability to clean both wet and dry messes, these vacuums are perfect for any cleaning task. Choose from various sizes and models to fit your needs and budget. Trust in their durability, ease of use, and popularity among homeowners and professionals.

    A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a versatile cleaning tool that effectively tackles both wet and dry messes. By utilising powerful suction, it efficiently picks up debris, dust, and liquids from various surfaces. These vacuums feature separate tanks to prevent water damage and often come with specialised attachments for different cleaning tasks.

    Using a wet and dry vacuum offers several advantages compared to a regular vacuum cleaner. These versatile cleaners are capable of handling both wet and dry messes, making them ideal for cleaning up spills and pet accidents. Additionally, they often have stronger suction power and come with attachments for cleaning upholstery and hard-to-reach areas.

    Yes, a wet and dry vacuum is suitable for cleaning spills on carpet or furniture. It's important to avoid over-wetting the surface. Use the appropriate attachment for the task and remember to empty and clean the tank after each use.

    When using a wet and dry vacuum, it is important to prioritise safety. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions, use the correct filter for wet or dry cleaning, and avoid vacuuming flammable materials. Additionally, remember to unplug the vacuum before changing filters or accessories.

    To ensure optimal performance of your wet and dry vacuum, follow these maintenance tips: Clean the filter regularly to prevent clogging and loss of suction power. Empty the dustbin or collection tank after every use to prevent buildup and odours. Store the vacuum in a dry, cool place to prevent mold growth and damage from moisture. Use recommended attachments for wet or dry cleaning.

    Wet and dry vacuums are incredibly versatile, making them suitable for cleaning various surfaces. From carpets to hardwood floors, tile to upholstery, and even cars, these vacuums can effectively pick up wet spills, dust, dirt, and debris. Some models even come with specialised attachments for specific cleaning needs. Always refer to the manufacturer's instructions to ensure compatibility with the surface you want to clean.

