Money Back Guarantee Terms & Conditions

KÄRCHER 60 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. The promoter of this Kärcher 60 day money back guarantee offer (Offer) is Kärcher Pty Ltd (ACN 002 721 226) of 385 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, Victoria, 3149 (Kärcher).

2. The benefits of this Offer are in addition to other rights or remedies of the consumer under the Australian Consumer Law, and any other applicable warranty offered by Kärcher

3. Information on how to participate in this Offer forms part of these terms and conditions (Terms).

4. Participation in this Offer is deemed acceptance of these Terms.

5. The Offer is:

a. only open to individuals who are Australian residents 18 years and above (Claimant) who submit a valid claim in accordance with these Terms and Conditions (Claim); and

b. not open to employees of Kärcher or any affiliated companies, agents, retailers or wholesalers, or to immediate family members of the same (including any spouse, de-facto spouse, child, step-child, parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, sibling, step-sibling or cousin); and

c. strictly limited to one Claim per name, address or household.

6. The Offer applies to new Kärcher’s FC 7 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner (Part Number: 1.055-734.0), FC 7 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner White (Part Number: 1.055-705.0) VC 4 myHome Stick Vacuum cleaner (Part number: 1.198-622.0), VC 6 ourFamily Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Part number: 1.198-682.0) and VC 7 yourMax Stick Vacuum cleaner (1.197-702.0) purchased in full by a Claimant from an authorised retailer (Qualifying Product). Ex-demonstrator or ex-display models are not Qualifying Products.

7. Claimants must trial the Qualifying Product for at least 30 but no more than 60 days from date of purchase, and if not completely satisfied with the performance of the Qualifying Product and wanting to take advantage of the Offer, the Claimant must undertake the following steps to make a Claim:

a. Call Kärcher customer service during Victorian business hours on 1800 675 714 within 60 days of purchasing the Qualifying product to initiate your claim.

b. Complete the Money Back Guarantee Claim Form via the URL provided by the Kärcher customer service representative (Redemption Form) within 60 days of purchasing the Qualifying product and upload a copy of original purchase receipt ; and

c. print off the claim form submission confirmation email (Confirmation Email); and

d. return the Qualifying Product in its original packaging with a copy of the Confirmation Email to:

Money Back Guarantee Returns

Kärcher

385 Ferntree Gully Road

Mount Waverley

VIC 3149

8. For a Claim to be accepted:

a. it must comply with these Terms; and

b. it must be accurate;

c. it must be, in Kärcher’s sole determination, complete, decipherable and legible; and

d. to the maximum extent permitted at law, it must not be made in conjunction with any Kärcher offer; and

e. the Qualifying Product must be returned undamaged, clean and in full working order, including all parts, in original packaging and with proof of purchase and the Confirmation Email.

9. Kärcher Pty Ltd accepts no responsibility for loss or damage of a Qualifying Product or any other product during its return, which to the maximum extent permitted at law is at the sole risk of the Claimant until received by Kärcher. Kärcher recommends that returns to be made via tracked postage.

10. Claimants must ensure that all personal details provided as part of any Claim are correct, and are responsible for providing full and accurate bank account details

11. The Claimant should keep a copy of their receipt of purchase and their Confirmation Email for their records.

12. Subject to paragraph 13 below, the total refund payable by Kärcher upon acceptance of a valid Claim is the full purchase price as stated on the Claimant’s purchase receipt (Refund).

13. For the avoidance of doubt, a Refund made pursuant to this Offer does not include:

a. any postage costs incurred by the Claimant; or

b. any other costs or expenses incurred by the Claimant; or

c. the amount of any bonus or cash back benefit value already claimed by the Claimant in respect of the Qualifying Product, where such bonus or cash back promotion applies; or

d. the cost of any missing parts not returned with the product.

14. Refunds will be issued by electronic funds transfer to the Claimant’s nominated bank account within 10 weeks from Kärcher’s receipt of a valid Claim.

15. Kärcher is not responsible for a banking institution rejecting an electronic funds transfer, or any costs associated with locating lost monies, if the Claimant has provided inaccurate or incorrect bank account details.

16. A Refund amount cannot be transferred, exchanged for any other product or claimed at point of purchase.

17. Kärcher reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of Claims and Claimants (including a Claimant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any Claimant who Kärcher has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms, tampered with the claim process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the Offer. Errors and omissions may be accepted at Kärcher's discretion. Failure by Kärcher to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Kärcher's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

18. Nothing in these Terms limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), or any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia that cannot be limited, excluded or modified (Non-Excludable Guarantees).

19. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, Kärcher (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury, or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of:

a. the Offer; or

b. any theft, unauthorised access or third-party interference; or

c. any Claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected for any reason beyond the reasonable control of Kärcher; or

d. any tax liability incurred by a Claimant.

20. To the extent permitted by law, Kärcher and its agents exclude liability for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or any web site, or any unauthorised intervention, incorrect or insufficient supplied merchant identification parameters, or any combination thereof, which cause injury or damage to the Claimant’s or any other person’s computer related to, or resulting from, participation or attempted participation in this Offer.

21. If for any reason this Offer is not capable of running as planned including: infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, requirement of a regulatory body, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures, incorrect or insufficient supplied merchant identification parameters, or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of Kärcher, which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness integrity or proper conduct of this Offer, Kärcher reserves the right in its sole discretion to the extent permitted by law, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Offer and/or to disqualify a Claimant.

22. Kärcher collects personal information about Claimants for the purpose of including Claimants in the Offer. Unless otherwise notified by the Claimant to Kärcher in writing, in providing their personal details, each Claimant agrees to Kärcher using their details for an indefinite period for future marketing and publicity purposes, to the extent permitted by the law, and to Kärcher disclosing such information to third parties, including but not limited to its agencies, contractors and service providers, for this purpose. If any information requested is not provided, the Claimant may not participate in this Offer. All personal details of Claimants will be stored in a database at the office of Kärcher or its agencies. Kärcher will not disclose personal information collected via this promotion overseas. Kärcher is committed to the protection of personal information. A request to access, update or correct any information should be directed to Kärcher in accordance with Kärcher’s Privacy Policy. The Privacy Policy also contains details about how Claimants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. A copy of Kärcher’s Privacy Policy in relation to the treatment of personal information may be obtained online at https://www.kaercher.com/au/services/support/data-protection-policy.html

23. Due to ongoing product development Kärcher reserves the right to make changes in design, material and specifications without notice.