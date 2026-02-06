It turns vacuuming from a chore to a cleaning experience: The VC 7 Cordless yourMax impresses with the latest technology, extensive equipment and easy operation. The innovative dust sensor detects the dirt, adjusts the suction power accordingly, ensuring efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. The powerful 350-watt BLDC motor and the 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming. The boost function guarantees maximum suction power at the push of a button. Other benefits include the easy 1-click dust container emptying, the ergonomic design for cleaning even hard-to-reach areas, and the LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which make the dust more visible. Cleaning the filter couldn't be simpler thanks to the supplied tool and replacement filter. The various nozzles make cleaning any space child's play: The crevice nozzle eliminates dirt from nooks and crannies, the 2-in-1 nozzle is the perfect tool for cleaning furniture and upholstery, and the soft brush is suitable for cleaning even delicate surfaces. Other handy features include the battery status indicator and the wall bracket with charging function.