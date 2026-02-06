BATTERY POWERED CHAIN SAW CNS 18-30 BUNDLE
Bundle includes: The battery-powered CNS 18-30 chain saw, 18 V Kärcher Battery and Charger.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Thanks to its low weight and ideal blade length, the CNS 18-30 Battery battery chain saw from Kärcher is perfect for convenient and versatile use in tree maintenance. An outstanding chain speed makes cutting tasks quick and effortless. The chain tensioning system, which requires no tools, and the automatic chain lubrication make the battery chain saw extremely easy to use. The combination of chain saw brake and two-factor unlocking is what makes it particularly safe. The device, blade, chain, blade guard and an oil bottle are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Tool-less chain tensioningThe chain is simply tensioned using a knob.
Automatic chain lubricationFor low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.
Kickback protectionThe chain stops immediately – for maximum safety in the event of a recoil effect.
Bumper spikes
- Safe guiding and precise cuts because the chain saw attaches to the material that is to be cut.
Top-class speed
- Chain speed of 10 m/s – for fast cutting work.
Varied applications
- The 30-centimetre-long blade is versatile.
Safety unlocking
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the chain saw.
Transparent oil tank
- Users can check the oil level at any time at a transparent inspection window.
Brushless motor
- For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Guide rail (Centimetre)
|30
|Chain speed (Metres per second)
|10
|Chain pitch
|3/8" LP
|Chain gauge
|1.1 mm / 0.043"
|Number of drive links
|45
|Oil tank capacity (Millilitre)
|200
|Guaranteed sound power level (Decibel)
|101
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (Metres per square second)
|3.5
|Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (Metres per square second)
|5.2
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|Maximum 35 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 70 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 10 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 20 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.08
* Ø branches: 10 cm
Scope of supply
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
- Oil bottle
Equipment
- chain protection
- Tool-less chain tensioning
- Automatic chain lubrication
- Chain brake
- Oil level indicator
Application areas
- Branches
- Firewood
- Trees