Thanks to its low weight and ideal blade length, the CNS 18-30 Battery battery chain saw from Kärcher is perfect for convenient and versatile use in tree maintenance. An outstanding chain speed makes cutting tasks quick and effortless. The chain tensioning system, which requires no tools, and the automatic chain lubrication make the battery chain saw extremely easy to use. The combination of chain saw brake and two-factor unlocking is what makes it particularly safe. The device, blade, chain, blade guard and an oil bottle are included in the scope of supply.