BATTERY POWERED TREE LOPPER TLO 18-32
Cut branches at the push of a button: The battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade cuts branches with a diameter of up to 3 cm effortlessly and without the need for force.
Branches a diameter of up to 3 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its high-quality bypass blade, you can cut these without the need for force – regardless of how difficult they are to reach. And you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree with the hook that also acts as a clamp. Cutting branches has never been so easy.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platformThe device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Bypass bladeCuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Extensive reachEven reaching higher branches is no problem.
Hook acts as a clamp
- Thanks to the hook that also acts as a clamp, you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree.
Safety unlocking
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Rubber handle
- For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Steel blade with Teflon coating
- The high-quality steel blade ensures a long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Overall lenght (Centimetre)
|91
|Cutting force dead wood (Centimetre)
|2.8
|Cutting force fresh wood (Centimetre)
|3
|Cutting force (Newton metre)
|250
|Noise level (Decibel)
|80
|Blade material
|Steel with Teflon coating
|Blade thickness (Millimetre)
|4.8
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|Maximum 375 (2.5 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 20 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 40 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2.41
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.25
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|911 x 96 x 209
* Ø branches: 3 cm
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
Equipment
- Handle: fixed, single-arm
- Cutting blade type: Bypass
- Branch hook
Application areas
- Higher branches
- Branches
