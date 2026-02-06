BATTERY POWERED TREE LOPPER TLO 18-32 BUNDLE

Bundle includes: The battery-powered TLO 18-32 tree lopper, 18 V Kärcher Battery and Charger.

Branches a diameter of up to 3 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its high-quality bypass blade, you can cut these without the need for force – regardless of how difficult they are to reach. And you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree with the hook that also acts as a clamp. Cutting branches has never been so easy.

Features and benefits
Cordless tree lopper TLO 18-32 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery: 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Cordless tree lopper TLO 18-32 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery: Bypass blade
Bypass blade
Cuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Cordless tree lopper TLO 18-32 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery: Extensive reach
Extensive reach
Even reaching higher branches is no problem.
Hook acts as a clamp
  • Thanks to the hook that also acts as a clamp, you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree.
Safety unlocking
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Rubber handle
  • For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Steel blade with Teflon coating
  • The high-quality steel blade ensures a long lifetime.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Drive Brush motor
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (Volt) 18
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) Maximum 375 (2.5 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (Minute) Maximum 20 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 40 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 4.77

* Ø branches: 3 cm

Cordless tree lopper TLO 18-32 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery
Application areas
  • Higher branches
  • Branches
Accessories