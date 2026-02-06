BATTERY POWERED TREE LOPPER TLO 18-32 BUNDLE
Bundle includes: The battery-powered TLO 18-32 tree lopper, 18 V Kärcher Battery and Charger.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Branches a diameter of up to 3 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its high-quality bypass blade, you can cut these without the need for force – regardless of how difficult they are to reach. And you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree with the hook that also acts as a clamp. Cutting branches has never been so easy.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platformThe device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Bypass bladeCuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Extensive reachEven reaching higher branches is no problem.
Hook acts as a clamp
- Thanks to the hook that also acts as a clamp, you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree.
Safety unlocking
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Rubber handle
- For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Steel blade with Teflon coating
- The high-quality steel blade ensures a long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|Maximum 375 (2.5 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 20 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 40 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.77
* Ø branches: 3 cm
Application areas
- Higher branches
- Branches