Battery powered blower vac BLV 18-200
Vacuuming, blowing and mulching – the BLV 18-200 Battery leaf blower and blower vac is able to do all this, making it indispensable for a tidy garden. When the Turbo Boost is activated at the latest.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Leaves don't just fall in autumn. In spring and summer too, fruit tree blossoms and leaves from bloomed flowers and other wilted greenery fall onto lawns, paths and patios. There is a device that can make virtually any task less strenuous: the BLV 18-200 Battery leaf blower and blower vac. The handy device with two-handed grip for an optimal weight distribution collects even wet leaves from hard-to-reach corners. The functional 3-in-1 device with large collection sack volume is controlled using a selector lever, which also makes it possible to use the vacuuming and blowing functions at the same time. With variable speed regulation, the ideal air speed can be adapted to the required cleaning effect, from a gentle breeze to the temporary Turbo Boost. So that handling the device is not tiring at all when working for long periods without stopping, removable guide rollers which make work more efficient and simpler have been provided in addition to focusing on carrying comfort in terms of ergonomics and weight. The battery is not included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Turbo BoostProvides a temporary power boost for the vacuuming and blower function.
Variable speed regulationMakes it possible to continuously adapt the speed depending on the task.
Selector lever for setting the functionContinuous adjustment between vacuuming and blowing, also with the option of a combined function.
Two-handed grip
- Ensures an ideal weight distribution and easy handling.
Removable guide rollers
- Makes work simpler and more efficient at the same time.
45-litre bag volume
- Guarantees uninterrupted working for long periods.
Brushless motor
- For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Turbo boost button
|yes
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Operating noise level (Decibel)
|107
|Blowing mode speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 200
|Vacuuming mode speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 130
|catch bag volume (Litre)
|45
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Power per battery charging - Blowing mode (Square metre)
|Maximum 425 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 850 (5.0 Ah)
|Power per battery charging - Suction mode (Litre)
|Maximum 45 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 90 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 15 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|3.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1243 x 171 x 376
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- grass collection box
- Removable guide rollers
- Shoulder belt
Videos
Application areas
- Removing leaves around the house
- Removing green waste after shrub and hedge trimming
- Pathways around the house
- Areas around the home and garden
Accessories
Find parts
