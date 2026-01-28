Leaves don't just fall in autumn. In spring and summer too, fruit tree blossoms and leaves from bloomed flowers and other wilted greenery fall onto lawns, paths and patios. There is a device that can make virtually any task less strenuous: the BLV 18-200 Battery leaf blower and blower vac. The handy device with two-handed grip for an optimal weight distribution collects even wet leaves from hard-to-reach corners. The functional 3-in-1 device with large collection sack volume is controlled using a selector lever, which also makes it possible to use the vacuuming and blowing functions at the same time. With variable speed regulation, the ideal air speed can be adapted to the required cleaning effect, from a gentle breeze to the temporary Turbo Boost. So that handling the device is not tiring at all when working for long periods without stopping, removable guide rollers which make work more efficient and simpler have been provided in addition to focusing on carrying comfort in terms of ergonomics and weight. The battery is not included in the scope of supply.