BATTERY POWERED LAWN TRIMMER LTR 18-30
A true all-rounder: the battery powered LTR 18-30 Battery lawn trimmer is ergonomically designed for comfortable work, easily reaches every corner and guarantees crisp, clean lawn edges.
- SHOP BUNDLE WITH BATTERY & SAVE
Perfect for trimming and edging any lawn, the Kärcher LTR 18-30 cordless grass trimmer achieves a neat finish every time. Lightweight and comfortable, it easily gets into every corner and under garden furniture without damaging nearby plants and trees thanks to its twisted cutting line, pivoting head and fold-out plant guard. This trimmer has an edge-cutting function to give you crisp edges along patios and paths. As you work, the line feed automatically adjusts to give you the perfect cutting length at all times. You'll find it comfortable to work with thanks to its telescopic handle and two-handed grip. The LTR 18-30 is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it also features an LCD display screen to keep you informed on how much battery life you have left while you work.
Features and benefits
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Adjustable trimmer headErgonomic trimming solution, even under low obstacles such as garden benches.
Fold-out plant guard
- Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Telescopic handle
- Adapts to suit the height of the individual user. For an upright working position that prevents backache and injury.
Ergonomic handle design
- Rubberised handle for a secure grip and extra comfort.
- Height-adjustable two-handed grip. For an ergonomic working posture.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Handy protective cover
- The protective cover protects the user from flying grass trimmings.
- The add-on rests make it simple to set the trimmer aside when taking a break from work.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (Centimetre)
|30
|Strimmer cutter
|Thread head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Thread diameter (Millimetre)
|1.6
|Speed regulation
|no
|Speed (Revolutions per minute)
|7800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Metre)
|Maximum 350 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 700 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 30 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 60 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.15
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1325 x 312 x 315
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Tilt adjustment
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.