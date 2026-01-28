BATTERY POWERED HEDGE TRIMMER HGE 18-50
Fitted with a 180° rotating handle and a practical cuttings sweeper: the HGE 18-50 Battery powered hedge trimmer makes working convenient, safe and precise.
With its 180° rotating handle and practical cutting sweeper, the Kärcher HGE 18-50 cordless hedge trimmer makes it easy and safe to trim hedges and complete other pruning tasks in the garden. A 50cm diamond-ground blade achieves a precise finish, while an anti-jam system prevents the blade getting blocked. This device is comfortable to work with thanks to its lightweight design and rotating handle, which prevents your arms and shoulders getting tired when you're making vertical cuts. There's also a saw function to help you tackle thicker branches, while a built-in blade protector guards it against building edges. The cuttings sweeper attachment makes it easy to clear away cuttings rather than leaving them on the bush. For your safety, a two-hand safety circuit prevents the device from being started by accident. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it features an LCD screen to tell you how much battery power you have remaining as you trim your hedges.
Features and benefits
Rotatable rear handleThe handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple stages to provide a comfortable working position.
Hedge broomConveniently sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge along the ground in front of the user.
Saw functionParticularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Diamond-ground blade
- The blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Control guard
- Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
- With integrated suspension for practical wall storage.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (Centimetre)
|50
|Tooth spacing (Millimetre)
|22
|Speed regulation
|no
|Blade speed (Cuts per minute)
|2700
|Blade type
|Punched, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Metre)
|Maximum 325 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 650 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 40 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 80 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|970 x 213 x 188
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Equipment
- Handle: rotatable
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Application areas
- Hedges, bushes
- Bushes
