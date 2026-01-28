The handy battery-powered multifunction lamp provides better lighting conditions wherever more light is needed, be it for work or leisure activities. With two brightness levels and a maximum of 280 lumens, the lamp can be adjusted to suit different applications. The flexible swivelling light head has two joints to direct the light exactly where it is needed. The carrying handle makes it easy to move the battery lamp around. Can be used as a power bank for even more functionality: small electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets can be charged from one USB-A and one USB-C port. The USB activation button prevents stand-by power when the USB ports are not in use. After 30 seconds without a device connected, the USB ports switch off so that the battery is not discharged prematurely.