BATTERY POWERED GRASS AND SHRUB SHEAR GSH 18-20
All lined up: The battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery 2-in-1 grass & shrub shears cut lawn edges with precision and trim shrubs into elegant shapes. For precision cutting results.
- SHOP BUNDLE WITH BATTERY & SAVE
A gardener's eye delights at clean lines and defined shapes, which make a garden appear lovingly tended. But when mowing alongside rocks, paths or a patio, a lawn mower can never produce a clean, crisp edge. That's where the powerful battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery grass & shrub shears come into their own. The 12 cm wide grass blade trims lawn edges with ultimate precision. Plus its low weight and high-power battery make it the perfect tool for working for long periods without stopping and for powerful cutting performance. And that's not all it can do: It can also tend to neatly shaped shrubs - provided the right blade is attached, of course. The 20 cm long shrub blade, with double-edged, diamond-ground cutting edges, can be quickly secured to place using the screw-in system without any need for tools. Once those ragged lawn edges and stray branches have all been tamed, the versatile 2-in-1 tool can be hung up in a shed or garage by means of the loop integrated into the blade guard. Space-saving storage of the tool until its power is next called upon.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 functionEffortless switching between grass and shrub blades, as needed for the job in hand.
Blade replacement without toolsThanks to the intelligently designed screw-in system.
Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edgesProduces precision results.
Guide protection and loop
- For space-saving storage.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a comfortable grip even during longer jobs.
Safety switch
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the grass & shrub shears.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Shrub blade cutting length (Centimetre)
|20
|Shrub blade tooth pitch (Millimetre)
|10
|Grass blade cutting width (Centimetre)
|12
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Power per battery charging - Bush cutting * (Metre)
|Maximum 800 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 1600 (5.0 Ah)
|Power per battery charging - Grass cutting (Metre)
|Maximum 1000 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 2000 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 100 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 200 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|1.15
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|582 x 100 x 174
* Running metres, blade length
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Shrub blade
- Grass blade
- Blade guard
Equipment
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn edges
- For pruning and shaping bushes and shrubs
- Bushes
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.