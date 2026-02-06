BATTERY POWERED GRASS AND SHRUB SHEAR GSH 18-20

All lined up: The battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery 2-in-1 grass & shrub shears cut lawn edges with precision and trim shrubs into elegant shapes. For precision cutting results.

A gardener's eye delights at clean lines and defined shapes, which make a garden appear lovingly tended. But when mowing alongside rocks, paths or a patio, a lawn mower can never produce a clean, crisp edge. That's where the powerful battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery grass & shrub shears come into their own. The 12 cm wide grass blade trims lawn edges with ultimate precision. Plus its low weight and high-power battery make it the perfect tool for working for long periods without stopping and for powerful cutting performance. And that's not all it can do: It can also tend to neatly shaped shrubs - provided the right blade is attached, of course. The 20 cm long shrub blade, with double-edged, diamond-ground cutting edges, can be quickly secured to place using the screw-in system without any need for tools. Once those ragged lawn edges and stray branches have all been tamed, the versatile 2-in-1 tool can be hung up in a shed or garage by means of the loop integrated into the blade guard. Space-saving storage of the tool until its power is next called upon.

Features and benefits
Cordless grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery: 2-in-1 function
2-in-1 function
Effortless switching between grass and shrub blades, as needed for the job in hand.
Cordless grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery: Blade replacement without tools
Blade replacement without tools
Thanks to the intelligently designed screw-in system.
Cordless grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery: Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges
Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges
Produces precision results.
Guide protection and loop
  • For space-saving storage.
Ergonomic handle design
  • For a comfortable grip even during longer jobs.
Safety switch
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the grass & shrub shears.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Shrub blade cutting length (Centimetre) 20
Shrub blade tooth pitch (Millimetre) 10
Grass blade cutting width (Centimetre) 12
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (Volt) 18
Power per battery charging - Bush cutting * (Metre) Maximum 800 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 1600 (5.0 Ah)
Power per battery charging - Grass cutting (Metre) Maximum 1000 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 2000 (5.0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (Minute) Maximum 100 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 200 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 1.15
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 582 x 100 x 174

* Running metres, blade length

Scope of supply

  • Variant: Battery and charger not included
  • Shrub blade
  • Grass blade
  • Blade guard

Equipment

  • Hanging storage loop
Application areas
  • Lawn edges
  • For pruning and shaping bushes and shrubs
  • Bushes
