Cordless tree lopper TLO 2-18

Cut branches at the push of a button: the battery tree lopper, with its high-quality bypass blade, effortlessly and gently cuts branches with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm.

 

Easy tree maintenance with battery power – branches and twigs with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its powerful bypass blade, cutting is particularly precise and requires no effort. The gentle pruning also promotes healthy plant growth. This makes the cutting and pruning of trees and woody plants easier and safer. Comfortable overhead working: with the optional telescopic extension (not included in the scope of supply), working at a height of up to 3.5 metres is also effortless and comfortable.

Features and benefits
Bypass blade
Cuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Safety unlocking
Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Rubber handle
  • For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Drive Brush motor
Cutting force fresh wood (Centimetre) 2.5
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (Volt) 18
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) Maximum 1400 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 2800 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 1.09
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.482
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 320 x 89 x 135

* Ø branches: 15 mm

Scope of supply

  • Variant: Battery and charger not included

Equipment

  • Cutting blade type: Bypass
Cordless tree lopper TLO 2-18
  • Branches
