Cordless tree lopper TLO 2-18
Cut branches at the push of a button: the battery tree lopper, with its high-quality bypass blade, effortlessly and gently cuts branches with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm.
Easy tree maintenance with battery power – branches and twigs with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its powerful bypass blade, cutting is particularly precise and requires no effort. The gentle pruning also promotes healthy plant growth. This makes the cutting and pruning of trees and woody plants easier and safer. Comfortable overhead working: with the optional telescopic extension (not included in the scope of supply), working at a height of up to 3.5 metres is also effortless and comfortable.
Features and benefits
Bypass bladeCuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Safety unlockingPrevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platformThe device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Rubber handle
- For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Cutting force fresh wood (Centimetre)
|2.5
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|Maximum 1400 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 2800 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|1.09
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.482
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|320 x 89 x 135
* Ø branches: 15 mm
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
Equipment
- Cutting blade type: Bypass
Videos
Application areas
- Branches
Accessories
