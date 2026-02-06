BATTERY POWERED LAWN MOWER LMO 18-36
The LMO 18-36 Battery battery powered lawn mower impresses with its incredible manoeuvrability and low weight. The cutting height can be effortlessly adjusted centrally on the cutting deck.
This versatile lightweight mower also cuts more complex lawn areas effortlessly and cleanly. Thanks to the 2-in-1 mowing system, the LMO 18-36 Battery battery powered lawn mower can either collect the cut grass in the grass catcher container, or spread it over the lawn as a natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. The sharpened steel knife means that the battery lawn mower always leaves behind neat cutting results without any jagged blades of grass. The lawn mower also impresses in terms of operation: The cutting height can be easily adjusted to four levels, the handle features comfortable foam and switches on both sides offer additional convenience. Another practical feature: The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying. A safety key acts as a child safety lock to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally. Additional highlights: The height-adjustable guide handle ensures a comfortable working position, the folding design enables space-saving storage, and the lawn combs make it easy to mow right up to the edge.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and manoeuvrableSo lightweight it can also be effortlessly guided over uneven ground. Manoeuvrability: extremely easy to manoeuvre, even around obstacles in the garden.
Mows up to the edge of the lawnThe lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
2-in-1 mowing systemThe cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing. Mulching function: By using the mulching kit, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser. Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- The cutting height can be adjusted centrally to one of four different positions.
Filling level display
- The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The guide handle can be adjusted to each individual body size – so that you can remain in an upright position at all times.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- Switches on both sides make it easy to operate.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Space-saving design
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
Safety key
- Protection of children: Provisions have been made to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (Centimetre)
|36
|Cutting height (Millimetre)
|30 - 70
|Cutting height adjustment
|4x
|Grass catcher container volume (Litre)
|45
|Speed (Revolutions per minute)
|4000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Square metre)
|Maximum 175 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 350 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 12 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 24 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|13.27
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1309 x 398 x 1042
* Cutting height: Level 4
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher
Equipment
- Blade
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level display
