BATTERY POWERED POLE SAW PSW 18-20

The PSW 18-20 Battery battery pole saw can easily reach any branch at heights of up to 4 metres. For safe, convenient tree maintenance.

Thanks to its practical extension insert, the PSW 18-20 Battery battery pole saw is perfect for maintaining tall trees. The optimised 30° blade angle makes it possible to conveniently cut branches at heights of up to 4 metres while you remain safely on the ground. The simple chain tensioning and automatic chain lubrication make the device effortless to operate. The shoulder strap supplied makes the battery pole saw easier to use, even when working for prolonged periods. The device, blade, chain, blade guard, shoulder strap, hex key for tensioning the chain and an oil bottle are included in the delivery.

Features and benefits
Cordless pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery: Simple chain tensioning
Simple chain tensioning
Easy-to-reach screw for tensioning the chain.
Cordless pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery: Automatic chain lubrication
Automatic chain lubrication
For low-maintenance use of the pole saw.
Cordless pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery: Quick-action screw fastener
Quick-action screw fastener
The pole saw can be taken apart into three pieces for convenient storage.
Practical shoulder strap
  • Optimal weight distribution to take the strain off users' arms and shoulders.
Extension pole
  • Made of lightweight fibreglass – for effortlessly sawing branches at heights of up to 4 metres.
Stability hook
  • For sawing branches safely and accurately.
Optimised 30° blade angle
  • For working conveniently from the ground.
Safety unlocking
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the pole saw.
Transparent oil tank
  • Users can check the oil level at a transparent inspection window.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Guide rail (Centimetre) 20
Blade angle (Degrees) 30
Chain speed (Metres per second) 5.5
Chain pitch 3/8" LP
Chain gauge 1.1 mm / 0.043"
Number of drive links 33
Oil tank capacity (Millilitre) 50
Guaranteed sound power level (Decibel) 95
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (Metres per square second) 1.3
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (Metres per square second) 1.2
Lenght with extension pole (Metre) 2.9
Lenght without extension pole (Metre) 2
Voltage (Volt) 18
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) Maximum 80 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 160 (5.0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (Minute) Maximum 15 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 30 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 3.7
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 2980 x 95 x 187

* Ø branches: 5 cm

Scope of supply

  • Variant: Battery and charger not included
  • Guide rail
  • Saw chain
  • Oil bottle
  • Shoulder belt
  • Allen key for chain tensioning

Equipment

  • chain protection
  • Automatic chain lubrication
  • Oil level indicator
Cordless pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery
Cordless pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery
Videos
Application areas
  • Higher branches
  • Trees
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.