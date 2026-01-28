Thanks to its practical extension insert, the PSW 18-20 Battery battery pole saw is perfect for maintaining tall trees. The optimised 30° blade angle makes it possible to conveniently cut branches at heights of up to 4 metres while you remain safely on the ground. The simple chain tensioning and automatic chain lubrication make the device effortless to operate. The shoulder strap supplied makes the battery pole saw easier to use, even when working for prolonged periods. The device, blade, chain, blade guard, shoulder strap, hex key for tensioning the chain and an oil bottle are included in the delivery.