HANDHELD CLEANER KHB 4-18 PLUS BUNDLE
Uncomplicated cleaning with the hand-held pressure washer – fully mobile thanks to collapsible tank and suction hose. Battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Cleaning can be so uncomplicated with the hand-held pressure washer. The handy and compact device can be used directly here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time. Fully mobile including collapsible tank and suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories such as foam jet, wash brush and 5-in-1 nozzle allows further applications. Battery and battery charger not included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryReal Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
More efficient and optimally adjusted medium pressure21 bar pressure for efficient, mobile and easy intermediate cleaning. Easily interchangeable Quick Connect nozzles. Flat jet nozzle for gentle cleaning included in the scope of supply.
Lightweight and compact device designOptimum freedom of movement and flexibility when cleaning. Handheld, battery powered medium-pressure washer for intermediate cleaning. No water connection necessary, thanks to the suction hose included in the scope of supply.
Accessories for a wide range of applications
- For stairs and smaller areas: The PS 20 handheld.
- The MJ 24 handheld combines five nozzles and one spray lance for cleaning and watering.
- For places that are difficult to access: The 360° joint on the VJ 24 handheld.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (Bar)
|21
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|Maximum 170
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|14 (2.5 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.47
Scope of supply
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- Foldable water tank
Equipment
- Water suction
- Spray lance: long
- Flat jet nozzle
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
- SH 5 suction hose
Application areas
- Flower tubs
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Rubbish bins
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Bicycles
- Fences
- Garden toys