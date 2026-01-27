Barrel pump BP 2.000-18
The battery barrel pump BP 2.000-18 Barrel makes it possible to use precious rain water from the barrel also in gardens without a power connection. This not only saves drinking water, but also money.
Sustainable and inexpensive: The barrel pump BP 2.000-18 Barrel is the perfect solution for gardens without a power connection and the perfect watering can replacement. Expensive drinking water is saved thanks to free, nutrient-rich rain water from the water butt. The barrel mounting clamp ensures not only a perfect fixture for different barrels, but also back-friendly operation thanks to an On/Off switch, as well as the option of battery mounting. Thanks to the transparent battery cover, the user has a perfect view of the real-time battery display. To ensure that the hose is not kinked during watering from the barrel, there is a hose guide to guarantee a constant water flow. Depending on requirements and area of application, this hose guide can be located in 3 positions: either clicked into place on the left or right of the battery barrel mounting, or loose at a free space on the edge of the barrel. Thanks to its small size, the light pump can also fit into narrow openings of barrels for example IBC containers. The integrated prefilter protects the pump from contamination.
Features and benefits
Variable position of the hose outlet in 3 positionsPerfect adjustment to every application.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platformReal Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Flexible clamping devicePerfect hold to any barrel thanks to very high fitting accuracy.
Lightweight
- Pump fits into narrow openings (e.g. IBC container).
Adjustable hose length
- Perfect adaptation to different barrel depths.
Battery holder on barrel
- Stable battery mounting.
Integrated On/Off switch in battery mounting
- Back-friendly, ergonomical operation without bending down.
Hose guide
- Prevention of hose kinking and thus constant water flow.
Integrated prefilter
- Protects the pump against contamination and thus increases the lifespan and functional reliability.
Transparent cover
- Ideal view of the real-time technology LCD battery display.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (Watt)
|80
|Max. flow rate (Litres per hour)
|< 2000
|Delivery head (Metre)
|Maximum 20
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 2
|Depth of immersion (Metre)
|Maximum 1.8
|Delivery temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 35
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 25 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 50 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|1.108
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|173 x 135 x 316
Scope of supply
- Battery holder on barrel
- Hose, adjustable length
- Hose guide
Equipment
- Mounting facility
- Prefilter standard
- Integrated on/off switch
- Overcurrent circuit breaker
Videos
Application areas
- For garden watering from rain water butts