For even greater control in many cleaning situations and in a wide range of cleaning tasks, the application consultant in the Kärcher Home & Garden app can provide users with handy tips and tricks. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the item selected for cleaning. The pressure can be manually adjusted simply by twisting the vario power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device also produces great results with the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun and the dirt blaster. The home set includes the T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 Stone Cleaner. Other equipment details include the hose reel for convenient handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for the fast and clean changeover of the detergent, the aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and the trigger gun.