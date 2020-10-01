Browse the entire Kärcher Pressure Washer Accessory range
Bring back the WOW with a Kärcher Pressure Washer!
With the largest pressure washer accessory range on the market, we have an accessory to improve the efficiency of every cleaning job - meaning you can do a better job quicker!
eco!Booster
Ideal for delicate surfaces, very efficient – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the flat jet, saving water, energy and time.
Surface Cleaners
Clean hard surfaces such as driveways, decks, stairs and even walls with our surface cleaner range. The extra power of the brushes allows you to do the job quicker!
Wash Brushes
Our wash brush range has soft bristles designed for cleaning delicate surfaces such as cars, motorbikes, windows and even outdoor blinds.
Foam Jets
Fill one of our foam jets with a detergent from our wide range and connect the foam jet to your trigger gun for foaming of an area prior to pressure washing!
Pipe & Gutter Cleaners
Our gutter and pipe cleaner kit makes it easy to clean the gutters around your home from the ground. We also have pipe cleaning kits that can help unblock drains and pipes!
Vario Joints
Our vario joints are adjustable lances that clip onto your standard pressure washer lance in order to clean at different angles.
Ideal for getting those hard to reach places such as around car wheels or on top of ledges or window sills. The vario lance range can also be attached to other accessories in our range.
Lances
Pick a lance for your pressure washer that suits your cleaning need! Our telescopic lance gives you extra reach for cleaning double story areas or even cleaning out gutters.
Our dirt blaster range are pencil jets which are designed for removing stubborn dirt or cleaning grouting. Instead of covering a wide area, the spray is more concentrated, giving you more power to remove stubborn dirt.
We also have a range of multi-jets which have various settings in the one lance!
Hoses
Can't reach the area you're trying to clean? No worries - we have a range of extension hoses at varying lengths. Just shop the hose that is compatible with your pressure washer!
Sandblasting Kit
Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Splash Guard
Getting some splashback when pressure washing? We have a splash guard that is compatible with all K2 - K7 models that is perfect for keeping the operator dry when pressure washing. Perfect for around edging and corners!
Water Filter
Extend the life of your pressure washer by protecting the pump from dirt particles and contaminated water with a water filter! Compatible with all K2 - K7 models.