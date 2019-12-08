Kärcher Water Saving Education

Kärcher has always prided itself on water usage efficiency in all of it's products.

Using a Pressure Washer to save water at home

One of the most commonly asked questions when it comes to pressure washers is; do they use more water than a regular garden hose?

The answer to this is no, Kärcher Pressure Washers actually save up to 80% of water compared to a standard garden hose. So you can rest assured that you are being efficient in your water usage when using Kärcher.