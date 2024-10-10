Kärcher Clean Park Hoppers Crossing
Experience Hoppers Crossing’s highest-rated car wash, featuring state-of-the-art automatic and manual bays paired with our new signature fragrance stations for a professional-grade finish.
WHAT WE OFFER
AUTO CAR WASH
Our gantry car wash delivers a fast, high-quality clean with powerful jets and specialised cleaning agents, leaving your car sparkling. With state of the art technology including number plate recognition and wash club for savings on all auto washes, you will experience the difference! Our auto washes are equipped with a 2.9m high access clearance and High Pressure Wheel Wash to get those hard to reach spots cleaned.
MANUAL BAYS
Our intelligent self-service wash system optimises water usage and cleaning methods for an efficient and eco-friendly clean. At only $1 per minute, you can customise your wash with adjustable settings and versatile equipment.
Need to wash something bigger? Our Super Bay is specially designed for vehicles up to 4.5m in height – ideal for boats, caravans, trucks and more.
VACUUMS AND FRAGRANCE
Kärcher’s advanced vacuum systems deliver elite suction to eliminate dust, pet hair, and allergens from every corner. Finish your clean with our new fragrance stations at our manual wash bays for a truly immaculate, showroom-fresh interior.
FLEET CLEANING
Our wash programs offer quick, cost-effective, and high-quality wash programs designed for car rental businesses and fleet managers. Get in touch with us to find out more about our cleaning solutions for fleet.
RETAIL STORE
Enjoy a variety of services at our Kärcher Retail Store, including a selection of brand new and refurbished products. Recieve expert advice, support and product demonstrations.
DOG WASH
Short on space or have a large breed? Kärcher Dog Wash provides everything you need for a stress-free dog wash experience, including shampoo, conditioner, high and low drying settings, flea control, and drying tools.
5 REASONS TO WASH WITH US
1. Latest Technology
Our advanced systems deliver a fast, high-quality clean.
2. Sustainable
Our systems optimise water usage for efficient and eco-friendly cleaning!
3. Outstanding Wash Club Value
Get unlimited auto car washes starting from $10 per week!
4. Range of Services
Our Hoppers Crossing Clean Park offers a range of services to suit your every need. From a premium car wash, dog wash, to retail store - we are confident there is something for everyone!
5. Super Bay
Our Super Bay is equipped for large vehicles