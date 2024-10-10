5 REASONS TO WASH WITH US

1. Latest Technology

Our advanced systems deliver a fast, high-quality clean.

2. Sustainable

Our systems optimise water usage for efficient and eco-friendly cleaning!

3. Outstanding Wash Club Value

Get unlimited auto car washes starting from $10 per week!

4. Range of Services

Our Hoppers Crossing Clean Park offers a range of services to suit your every need. From a premium car wash, dog wash, to retail store - we are confident there is something for everyone!

5. Super Bay

Our Super Bay is equipped for large vehicles