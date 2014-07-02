WET AND DRY VACUUM CLEANERS

Fine dust vacuum cleaners with filter cleaning

Top quality does not happen by accident – it's hard work. Especially on construction sites and in workshops, large quantities of dry dust accumulate, sawdust is generated, material residues fall onto the floor and get stuck in machines. Our fine dust vacuum cleaners are tailored to suit precisely these challenges. The patented Tact filter cleaning technology makes it possible to vacuum large amounts of fine dust without the need for a filter bag. This allows the whole size of the suction container to be used, plus there are no costs for filter bags. Suction power remains consistently high so that you can work at the height of efficiency without interruptions – for both vacuuming directly on the power tool, as well as removing dust deposits.

Our Ap class vacuum cleaners have been designed with semi-automatic filter cleaning for small to medium quantities of fine dust. Of course, they are also brilliant at handling coarse dirt and liquids – a true all-rounder.