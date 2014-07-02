Tact Class Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Safety, it's a matter of Tact

We want to help protect those who work in the construction industry against the dangers of fine dust. As a result, we have developed a range of vacuum cleaners capable of picking up wet and dry dirt and dust, with the option to immediately collect it at source with a power tool take off. Now we have taken it one step further with our latest generation of Tact H and M class wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

What is Tact? Triggered Air-draft Cleaning Technology

Equipped with a host of features including our new sensor-controlled, automatic filter cleaning system (Tact), Kärcher's Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners detect when the flat pleated filter needs to be cleaned and quickly reverses the air flow, to blow air through the filter, enabling continuous operation for the user without any loss of suction power. This revolutionary system enables unprecedented amounts of dust to be vacuumed without manual filter cleaning and has significantly reduced levels of noise when small amounts of dust occur.

These powerful Tact vacuum cleaners are suitable for both typical as well as hazardous dust thanks to their highly efficient filter cleaning. Their unique filter service life of 180 kg fine dust (mineral dust category A) captured the filter needs to be changed means even longer periods of uninterrupted operation with constant suction power and better protection against fine dust.