Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 40/1 Tact Te H
With a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995%, the 40/1 Tact Te H wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the first choice for removing dusts hazardous to health in dust class H.
When performing renovation work in old buildings, we can never know what to expect. This kind of work often releases asbestos along with other substances which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic and must be removed immediately. With the NT 40/1 Tact Te H, you will have the perfect wet and dry vacuum cleaner for this task to hand. Extremely compact and highly mobile, it not only takes account of external basic conditions, but has been tested and approved for all dusts in the H class. Thanks to the innovative new double filtration feature, hazardous dusts can be captured using a safety filter bag. It also means that large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be sucked up directly into the 40 litre container. This is where the further improved and highly efficient Tact filter cleaning system is used. With it, the device achieves a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995%. A practical power outlet with auto-start, as well as the fully antistatic design including conductive accessories round off the clever concept of our NT 40/1 Tact Te H.
Features and benefits
Filtration system with H filter and Tact filter cleaning systemSucks less dangerous dust directly into the container. Filtration efficiency: 99.995 per cent. The greatest possible health protection without sacrificing suction power or filter endurance.
Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
- Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity.
- Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning.
- Minimised noise emission.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (Litre)
|40
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|15.1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|19.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|560 x 370 x 655
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Unit
- Suction hose length: 4 Metre
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Connector for electric tools
- Flat pleated filter: PTFE HEPA
- PE-Plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Unit
Equipment
- Power tool autostart
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Castor with brake
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
Accessories
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