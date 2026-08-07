When performing renovation work in old buildings, we can never know what to expect. This kind of work often releases asbestos along with other substances which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic and must be removed immediately. With the NT 40/1 Tact Te H, you will have the perfect wet and dry vacuum cleaner for this task to hand. Extremely compact and highly mobile, it not only takes account of external basic conditions, but has been tested and approved for all dusts in the H class. Thanks to the innovative new double filtration feature, hazardous dusts can be captured using a safety filter bag. It also means that large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be sucked up directly into the 40 litre container. This is where the further improved and highly efficient Tact filter cleaning system is used. With it, the device achieves a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995%. A practical power outlet with auto-start, as well as the fully antistatic design including conductive accessories round off the clever concept of our NT 40/1 Tact Te H.