Mains-operated machines reach as far as the end of the cable. Our battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere. 
No winding and unwinding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing sockets. No cable, but up to 23 percent time savings with increased productivity.

    Independent performance. No compromise.

    You have everything you need with our battery operated dry vacuum cleaners. Top performance and cleaning quality. All these machines easily compete with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. No power cable – it only gets in the way. No more plugging in/unplugging. Our new battery- operated dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp runs for 24 minutes on one charge and for 46 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. Our backpack vacuum BV 5/1 Bp is unbeatable where space is tight: cinemas, buses, trains and aeroplanes. 

    A fully charge is the key to relaxed working.

    You will be equally impressed by the unobstructed cordless working as well as the superb mobility and flexibility, increased productivity with less effort and up to 23 percent time savings.

    Cinema

    Full power requires no cable

    Our BV 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market with the innovative 36 Volt battery. And this performance corresponds to the performance of comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.

    bedienfeld

    Easy to use

    With the control panel directly on the hip belt our backpack dry vacuum cleaner takes you into a new dimension of ergonomic operation. You control all functions practically from the hips without any work interruptions. And with the battery status indicator you know at any time how much reserve you have left.

    Büro

    Save energy and gain time

    With battery-operated machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BV 5/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.

    Akku_Kabellos

    No more plugging in/unplugging

    No matter how old or how skilled a person is, stooping down to plug and unplug power cables causes stress and strain on the body in the long run. Save yourself and your employees this strain.

    Akku_Hand

    Super powerful and forgetful

    Our new BP 750 lithium-ion battery is in - credibly powerful and has no “memory effect”, i. e. it doesn’t remember how much it was charged. But it does show you on the charge level indicator.

    Akku_Sauger_Akku

    From 0 to 100 in 60 minutes

    Our BC 1/7 quick charger lives up to its name. With 290 Watt power instead of the previous 90 Watt, it charges every battery to full capacity in maximum 60 minutes. The BC 1/7 is compatible with batteries up to 36 Volt.

    Real Time Technology

    The unique Kärcher Real Time Technology offers users optimal orientation. Compared to traditional LED displays, the operating and charging states are displayed in detail.

    When the machine is in operation the user is constantly aware of the remaining runtime and thus knows to the exact minute when the battery has to be changed or charged. The runtime is adapted depending on the machine.

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    During the charging process the remaining charging time is shown on the display. This means the user knows exactly when he can start working again.

    Kärcher Battery Power+ – super intelligent and perfectly safe

    High-performance lithium-ion cells, as well as perfectly coordinated electronics, make Kärcher batteries especially powerful.

    Without any annoying cable, battery-powered machines offer maximum freedom of movement and are ready for use in an instant. Thanks to the innovative Kärcher Real Time Technology, the battery state can be checked at any time at a glance: the integrated LC display shows how many minutes of work can still be carried out with the current battery. And in the battery charger the battery display shows exactly how long the remaining charging time is in minutes.

    Kärcher Battery Power+ Akku

    Highlights

    1. Splash-proof
    The battery is protected from water jets in accordance with IPX5.

    2. LC display with Real Time Technology
    The integrated LC display shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.

    3. Powerful lithium-ion cells
    Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.

    4. Intelligent cell monitoring
    Protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.

    5. Extreme robustness
    The housing of the Kärcher batteries is very shock-resistant.

    6. Efficient temperature management
    Maximum performance is assured during high-power applications with efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.

     

    When technology thinks for itself – the machine communication.
    The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform are designed so that they can communicate with the machine that they operate. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface in the machine, even if the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.


    Pleasant and comfortable – the handling.
    It is only one detail, but it is of great importance. Soft, flexible components are integrated, which ensure easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but an obvious advantage for the professional user.

    Effortless Cleaning Solutions with Kärcher: Explore Cordless Dry Vacuum Cleaners

    When it comes to cleaning, efficiency is key. That's why the rise of cordless vacuum cleaners in commercial and industrial use has been so significant. The Kärcher Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a game-changer in this regard, with its enhanced productivity and large working radius. Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners are not only efficient but also have a long battery life, making them perfect for large spaces like hotels and offices. In this blog, we will discuss whether investing in cordless vacuum cleaners is worthwhile, how they are tested, and what you should look for when shopping for one. We will also explain why we believe the Kärcher Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the best option out there. So sit back and let us guide you through the world of cordless vacuums!

    Cordless vacuum cleaners have gained popularity in commercial and industrial settings due to their convenience, mobility, and flexibility. These innovative cleaning tools eliminate the hassle of cords, offering ease of use and maneuverability. With no need to search for outlets, businesses can quickly and efficiently clean their premises. Cordless vacuum cleaners are becoming the preferred choice for efficient cleaning solutions in various industries. Their cordless design allows for unrestricted movement, making them ideal for large areas and hard-to-reach spaces. Offering the benefits of mobility and flexibility, these cordless vacuums are revolutionising the way businesses maintain cleanliness in their establishments.

    Uninterrupted cleaning is made possible with cordless functionality, eliminating the need to constantly plug and unplug the vacuum. The freedom of movement offered by cordless vacuum cleaners greatly improves productivity. These models remove the restrictions of corded counterparts, enabling efficient cleaning in various areas. Without cords to tangle or trip over, workers can focus on completing tasks more efficiently. The convenience of cordless functionality enhances productivity in commercial and industrial environments, making cordless vacuum cleaners an essential part of any cleaning arsenal. Whether it's for cleaning hard floors, tackling pet dander, or reaching tight spaces with crevice tools, cordless stick vacuums like the Miele Triflex or Samsung Jet are the go-to choice for maximising productivity.

    Cordless vacuum cleaners with a large working radius offer the convenience of cleaning larger areas without constant movement. With a wider range of motion and the ability to cover more ground with each pass, these vacuums reduce cleaning time and effort. They allow for thorough cleaning without frequent stops and repositioning. In commercial and industrial settings, cordless vacuum cleaners with a large working radius provide efficiency and convenience. Whether it's a spacious office, a hotel lobby, or a warehouse, these vacuums make cleaning a breeze. So, say goodbye to constantly moving your vacuum and hello to effortless cleaning with a cordless vacuum cleaner that offers a large working radius.

    Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners provide the convenience of cordless cleaning while maintaining optimal performance. With their battery-powered operation, these vacuums ensure consistent suction power throughout the entire cleaning process. Designed to deliver powerful suction, they effectively clean various surfaces, making quick work of even the toughest dirt and debris. Whether it's hard floors, upholstery, or pet dander, these vacuums are a valuable addition to any cleaning arsenal. Their efficiency allows for thorough cleaning in commercial and industrial settings, providing a practical and efficient solution for all your cleaning needs. Experience the freedom and power of battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners today.

    Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners offer an impressive runtime of up to 64 minutes on a single charge, ensuring extended cleaning time without interruptions. This long battery life eliminates the need for frequent recharging, allowing for uninterrupted cleaning sessions. With up to 64 minutes of operation, these cordless stick vacuums are perfect for tackling large cleaning tasks in both commercial and industrial settings. The extended runtime not only increases productivity but also enhances efficiency by reducing the time spent on recharging or switching batteries. In commercial and industrial environments, achieving 64 minutes of operation on a single charge provides comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

    Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners have been proven to enhance cleaning efficiency by up to 30 percent in hotels and offices. Their cordless design, coupled with powerful suction, enables faster and more effective cleaning, resulting in reduced cleaning time and increased overall productivity. Specifically engineered to meet the demands of high-traffic areas, these cleaners offer significant benefits to the hospitality and office sectors. By incorporating innovative technology and advanced features, such as stick vacuums, handheld vacuums, and various vacuum nozzles, they provide maximum versatility for cleaning different surfaces, from hard floors to upholstery. With their ability to tackle pet dander and allergens, these cleaners are a valuable addition to any cleaning arsenal.

    Investing in cordless vacuum cleaners offers long-term cost savings and improved cleaning efficiency. They provide a return on investment through increased productivity and reduced labor costs, making them a valuable asset for businesses. The convenience and versatility of cordless vacuum cleaners outweigh the initial cost, making them worthwhile investments for commercial and industrial cleaning needs.

    Commercial cordless vacuum cleaners offer a substantial return on investment by enhancing cleaning efficiency and reducing labor costs. The improved productivity achieved with these vacuums translates into long-term cost savings. Additionally, their cordless design eliminates tripping hazards, thereby further reducing potential accidents and associated expenses. The durability and reliability of commercial cordless vacuum cleaners contribute to their return on investment. Investing in these vacuums ensures efficient and effective cleaning, ultimately benefiting the bottom line. By incorporating the latest NLP terms like stick vacuum, handheld vacuum, and cordless stick vacuum, businesses can expand their cleaning arsenal and optimise their cleaning processes.

    Cordless vacuum cleaners undergo rigorous testing to evaluate their performance, durability, suction power, battery life, and overall cleaning efficacy. These tests assess their functionality on different surfaces and evaluate the versatility and ease of use of attachments and accessories. Thorough testing ensures that cordless vacuum cleaners meet high standards of quality and performance.

    When shopping for cordless vacuum cleaners, consider the suction power and battery life for efficient cleaning. Look for a HEPA filter to remove allergens, and check if the vacuum is suitable for your floor type. Consider weight and manoeuvrability, and look for additional attachments for versatile cleaning.

    A powerful and efficient cordless vacuum cleaner like the Karcher model offers effective cleaning with its strong suction and innovative features. It has a roller brush for deep cleaning and a long battery life for extended cleaning sessions. The cordless design adds flexibility and convenience, and its lightweight nature allows for easy portability.

    The Karcher cordless vacuum stands out as the best choice due to its powerful suction, compact design for easy maneuverability, long runtime, versatile attachments for different surfaces and pet hair removal, and advanced filtration system for capturing small particles and allergens.

    In conclusion, cordless vacuum cleaners have become increasingly popular in commercial and industrial settings due to their efficiency and productivity-enhancing features. With the ability to operate for up to 64 minutes on a single charge, these battery-operated vacuum cleaners offer a large working radius and can increase efficiency by up to 30 percent in hotels and offices. Investing in cordless vacuum cleaners can provide a significant return on investment for businesses. When shopping for cordless vacuum cleaners, it is important to look for models that are powerful and efficient. That is why the Karcher cordless vacuum stands out as the best choice. Its superior performance and innovative features make it a reliable and efficient cleaning solution. Upgrade to a cordless Karcher vacuum and experience efficiency at its best.

