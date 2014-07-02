Dry vacuum cleaners
Compact and whisper quiet: compact, mobile Kärcher commercial vacuum cleaners have been specially designed to meet the needs of professional customers. Kärcher commercial dry vacuum cleaners has been designed with eco!efficiency to save electricity while maintaining a high performance.
Carpet vacuum sweeper
Carpet cleaners impress professionals such as building cleaners just as much as people cleaning their own homes, with the best results for economical cleaning of medium-sized and large undisguised carpet surfaces.
Sustainable, ergonomic and ultra-quiet: the new T-Range consists of 45 per cent recycled material* and offers outstanding suction power, ergonomic operation and extremely low noise levels. The T 7/1 Adv Classic and T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaners offer outstanding suction power on carpets and hard surfaces with quiet operation. With 60 per cent recycled material, the T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast is particularly sustainable. Both appliances are durable, robust and offer good value for money. Both models have plug-in power cables for easy replacement. * All plastic parts, except accessories.
Upright Brush Type Vacuum Cleaners
Kärcher brush vacuum cleaners use powerful suction and the cleaning action of an electric brush. They effortlessly remove stubborn dirt particles from the fibres.
Battery-powered Vacuum Cleaners
Cordless flexibility, powerful cleaning performance, increased productivity and also especially low-noise operation: The new battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners from the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform with energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.