Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp

CV 30/2 No logo Desktop

    The CV 30/2 Bp, with 3 litre tank capacity, is the first battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for the professional cleaning of all carpet and hard surfaces. It is perfectly adapted to the floor covering thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. The compact and manoeuvrable battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner cleans easily under beds and other furniture thanks to its particularly low ground clearance. This makes it perfect for cleaning staff in building cleaning or the hotel sector. Another advantage: fast and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are separated using the foot switch and the rest are then automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp has a very user-friendly design, featuring an innovative handle: ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and LED display with display of remaining battery runtime. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is optionally available.

    Features and benefits
    Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp: Automatic floor detection
    Automatic floor detection
    Automatic adaptation of cleaning performance to the respective surface. Superb cleaning results on textile and hard floors.
    Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp: Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switch
    Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switch
    Hairs picked up by the brush are separated and vacuumed. Fast, effective cleaning of the roller brush without having to remove it. Contactless and therefore particularly hygienic cleaning of the roller brush.
    Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp: Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED display
    Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED display
    With ergonomic ON/OFF switch. With eco!efficiency mode: extends battery runtime, reduces operating noise. LED display with practical display of remaining battery runtime.
    Compact design with very low ground clearance
    • The flexible upright brush-type vacuum cleaner can be aligned flat on the floor.
    • Allows effortless vacuuming under beds and other furniture.
    36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
    • Compatible with all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries and Battery Power batteries.
    • Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
    Specifications

    Technical data

    Battery platform 36 V battery platform
    Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 187 / 18.7
    Air flow (Litres per second) 34
    Nominal power (Watt) 420
    Sound pressure level (Decibel) 64
    Container capacity (Litre) 3
    Working width (Centimetre) 30
    Number of batteries required (Unit) 1
    Performance per battery charge (Square metre) 200 (6.0 Ah) / 250 (7.5 Ah)
    Runtime per battery charging (/Minute) eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 32 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 67 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 47 (7.5 Ah)
    Battery charge time (Minute) 44 / 68
    Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
    Colour anthracite
    Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 6.5
    Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 9.4
    Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 260 x 310 x 1150

    Scope of supply

    • Variant: Battery and charger not included
    • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
    • Crevice nozzle
    • Upholstery nozzle
    • Roller brush hardness: medium-soft
    • Roller brush quantity: 1 Unit
    • Roller brush colour: black
    • Suction tube, detachable
    • Corrugated suction hose

    Equipment

    • Filter bag material: Fleece
    Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
    Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
    Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
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    Application areas
    • Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
    • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
    Accessories
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