DOUBLE YOUR WARRANTY WITH Kärcher
4 Years Commercial Warranty | Now Eligible on Professional Hot & Cold Pressure Cleaners
We’re confident in the quality, durability and reliability of our products and we want to extend this confidence to you.
That’s why we are giving an extra 2 years of warranty on top of the existing 2 years Kärcher Commercial* Warranty - 4 years of complete peace of mind.
Kärcher, the world's number one pressure washer brand delivers unbeatable versatility to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.
- Agricultural
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Facility Management
- Construction
- And more
How does the Extended Warranty work?
- Simply register your machine within 60 days of purchase by visiting our website's Service/Warranty section
- Maintain a logbook of scheduled maintenance throughout the warranty period
- Each service is completed by an Authorised Kärcher Service Agent
Kärcher Professional pressure cleaners are built for commercial and industrial use
Quick Facts:
- Cold, hot water and stationary options available
- Patented EASY!Force trigger gun - zero holding force required while pressure washing
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. Five times faster than screws
Hot vs Cold Pressure Cleaners
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- Faster results and shorter drying times - hot water quickly loosens and dissolves dirt, solidified oils and fats providing a time saving of up to 35%.As well as being cost-effective and economical, surfaces that are cleaned with hot water dry faster enabling them to be used sooner.
- Germ-reducing effect without cleaning agents - cleaning with hot water significantly reduces the presence of germs without the need for disinfectants. This helps to protect the environment, as well as saving money and resources.
- Protection of surfaces - achieve the same cleaning effect and protect sensitive surfaces by cleaning using a lower working pressure.
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- Maximum mobility – ideal for those on the move cleaning jobs where easy transportation is essential thanks to the compact and ergonomic design. Whether loading into a vehicle or carrying up steps, it can also be easily stored when not in use. For larger cleaning jobs the new HD trailer pressure washer can even be towed by your vehicle.
- Total independence - use even where there is no water or power supply, Kärcher petrol or diesel-powered pressure washers enable you to directly suction water from lakes, or water bowsers making them ideal for use in agriculture, construction or the public sector.
- Industry-specific solutions - designed and tailored to your requirements, Kärcher provides machines to be used in a variety of industries, from the strict hygiene requirements of the food industry to use in potentially explosive environments.
Talk to our sales team today
✔ Request on-site demo
✔ Get a free quote
✔ Learn more about the Pressure Cleaner Extended Warranty offer
Eligible* Pressure Cleaners
Purchased an eligible High Pressure Cleaner after 1st October 2023? Great news! You can now enjoy an extended warranty of 2 years.
Everything you need to know here: