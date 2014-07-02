Cold Water High Pressure Cleaners

    Kärcher Super Class

    Super Class

    The best in their field. Our super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are used wherever uncompromising maximum performance is required. With their robust and durable design, they are perfectly equipped to remove even the most stubborn dirt. Whether in agriculture, on the construction site, in industry or municipal use – maximum performance is required. Pressure, flow volumes and super class equipment are perfectly matched.

    Kärcher Middle Class

    Middle Class

    Well equipped for long and heavy-duty use: Cold water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class clean machines, vehicles or company premises quickly and reliably.

    Kärcher Compact Class

    Compact Class

    Light and powerful: these compact, all-round-machines clean courtyards and workshops in next to no time. They excel with pressure, flow rate and working time.

    Kärcher Battery powered high-pressure cleaners

    Battery powered high-pressure cleaners

    No power cable, but full power: The battery powered high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher impresses professionals with its professional performance everywhere where work has to be done fast and there is no external power source available.

    Kärcher Special Class

    Special Class

    Equipped for easy transport on particularly difficult surfaces: the special class from Kärcher removes stubborn dirt in difficult to reach areas.

    Kärcher Combustion Engine

    Combustion Engine

    Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.

    Kärcher HD-Trailer

    HD-Trailer

    Powerful petrol or diesel engines and a 1,000-litre water tank guarantee at least one hour of full high-pressure performance for demanding cleaning tasks. Ideal for use on construction sites, in the municipal sector or for hire to other professional users. Variably configurable machine, extremely robust and very easy to operate.

