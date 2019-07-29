INDUSTRIAL FLOOR SWEEPERS RENTAL
Industrial floor sweeper leasing options available
The Perfect Blend of Flexibility, Efficiency, & Cleaning Performance
Tailored Leasing Solution
Kärcher offers flexible leasing options for financing products from the investment goods sector. Whether fully amortised, partially amortised or hire-purchase: Kärcher offers you a tailored solution to finance our products.
Kärcher sweepers provide the flexibility and adaptability to align with any job, including drive types to match every application – petrol, diesel, LPG, or electric.
Let us visit your site to do a free site assessment and recommend the right unit for your requirements. You can spread the costs over easy weekly/monthly payments. It will also provide the complete package that is fully maintained, to ensure the unit is kept at its full operating performance at all times.
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Why Rent?
- A variety of hire duration options - meaning flexibility to suit your cleaning needs.
- Control your costs - by only paying for cleaning machines when you need them.
- Reduce your machine research time and allow our experienced staff to recommend you the right machine for the job.
- Update your cleaning fleet for free - Kärcher hire equipment can be replaced at the start of each hire term so you remove additional costs associated with buying new equipment.
- Increased security for your business - with no depreciation costs, no servicing costs & no long term commitment you can ensure you minimise the financial risk on your business
The game-changing benefits that make renting the absolute best choice
Award-Winning Industrial Sweepers
Kärcher’s award-winning industrial sweepers have been consistently recognised for delivering innovation and class-leading performance across every commercial application.
Unlock Endless Potential With One Machine
Experience unparalleled efficiency and flexibility to tackle the most demanding jobs with Kärcher's range of industrial sweepers and vacuum sweepers designed for professionals.
The Perfect Sweeper For Every Challenge
Discover Kärcher’s comprehensive range of vacuum sweepers to match every challenge, from compact walk-behind sweepers to large ride-on commercial sweepers.
Transform Your Cleaning Process
Complete large sweeping jobs in minutes rather than hours with the perfect cleaning technology for your business from the industry experts in sweeper design and support.
Supercharge Team Productivity
Instantly increase team productivity and reduce labour costs with an ultra-efficient sweeper from the trusted global leader in cleaning technology.
Discover Flexible Ownership Options
Experience flexible ownership options that align with your business cash flow. Every Kärcher sweeper is available for sale or rental in Australia.