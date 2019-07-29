Tailored Leasing Solution

Kärcher offers flexible leasing options for financing products from the investment goods sector. Whether fully amortised, partially amortised or hire-purchase: Kärcher offers you a tailored solution to finance our products.

Kärcher sweepers provide the flexibility and adaptability to align with any job, including drive types to match every application – petrol, diesel, LPG, or electric.

Let us visit your site to do a free site assessment and recommend the right unit for your requirements. You can spread the costs over easy weekly/monthly payments. It will also provide the complete package that is fully maintained, to ensure the unit is kept at its full operating performance at all times.