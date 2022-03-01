Cold Water Pressure Cleaners

Kärcher Professional cold water pressure cleaners suitable for a wide range of industries such as construction, automotive, farming and contract cleaning.

  • Patented EASY!Force trigger gun for zero holding force required.
  • Wide range of powerful options to suit all cleaning jobs.
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Extended Warranty

    Super Class

    Middle class

    Compact class

    Petrol / Combustion Engine

    Special Class

    HD Trailer

    Zero Holding Force Required With Our EASY!Force Trigger Gun

    Eliminate risk of repetitive strain injury with our new EASY!Force trigger gun


    The EASY!Force gun is designed so that the water control trigger is at the band of the handle instead of the front. The recoil from the water pushes the trigger into the middle of the hand, eliminating the need to form a fist and squeeze as you do with a conventional trigger gun. This means zero holding force is needed to operate the pressure washer!

    The EASY!Force trigger also boasts:

    • Improved ergonomics for easier cleaning.
    • Full ceramic valve for a longer lifetime.
    • Intuitive trigger for safe working.
    • Patented EASY!Lock for 5x faster connection.
    • The EASY!Force trigger is compatible with all Kärcher professional pressure washers - experience pressure cleaning in comfort today!
    Further information on EASY!Force and EASY!Lock accessories

    Which class of pressure washer is right for me?

    The right choice for operators who need a mobile pressure washer on an almost daily basis for different locations: a high-performance machine that is easy to transport.

    Perfect for daily cleaning of machinery or large areas Middle class pressure washers make it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas and take up little space in the yard or workshop.

    Kärcher Super class pressure washers are the perfect choice for operators who need to continuously perform cleaning tasks involving large amounts of stubborn dirt.

    Compact and lightweight our portable range is incredibly easy to transport - even up steps or ladders. These tough machines can be used in a vertical or horizontal position, making them safer for use at height or on uneven ground.

    Available in hot and cold variants, combustion models deliver several hours’ continuous use on a single tank of fuel and are ideal for demanding cleaning applications where no power supply is available.

    Designed for daily use and built to last, Kärcher's hot water pressure washer trailers provide the ultimate mobile cleaning solution whether on a construction site or in a park. These versatile all-rounders can be towed by or mounted within your existing vehicle.

    Suited to those special cleaning tasks that require performance, safety and hygiene and need extremely high pressure to remove the most stubborn dirt or large water volumes for two-lance operation.

    Pressure washers with petrol or diesel engines as well as machines for special target groups complete the product portfolio.

    Cold water pressure cleaner