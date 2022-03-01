Cold Water Pressure Cleaners
Kärcher Professional cold water pressure cleaners suitable for a wide range of industries such as construction, automotive, farming and contract cleaning.
- Patented EASY!Force trigger gun for zero holding force required.
- Wide range of powerful options to suit all cleaning jobs.
Zero Holding Force Required With Our EASY!Force Trigger Gun
Eliminate risk of repetitive strain injury with our new EASY!Force trigger gun
The EASY!Force gun is designed so that the water control trigger is at the band of the handle instead of the front. The recoil from the water pushes the trigger into the middle of the hand, eliminating the need to form a fist and squeeze as you do with a conventional trigger gun. This means zero holding force is needed to operate the pressure washer!
The EASY!Force trigger also boasts:
- Improved ergonomics for easier cleaning.
- Full ceramic valve for a longer lifetime.
- Intuitive trigger for safe working.
- Patented EASY!Lock for 5x faster connection.
- The EASY!Force trigger is compatible with all Kärcher professional pressure washers - experience pressure cleaning in comfort today!