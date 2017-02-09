What makes the EASY!Force gun different?

The EASY!Force trigger gun is revolutionising high-pressure cleaning with its game changing mechanical design and benefits to the user. The EASY!Force trigger gun is built in a way which sees:

The water control trigger at the back of the handle instead of the front.

Recoil from the water pushes the trigger on the back of the handle into the middle of the hand.

This eliminates the need to form a fist and pull a trigger which makes for a zero holding force required.

Ergonomic study - EASY!Force vs. conventional trigger guns.

We recently ran an ergonomic study in Germany comparing our EASY!Force trigger gun to conventional trigger guns and the results have been verified by the Association of Electrical Engineering and also the German Agricultural Society.

You can view more details on the study via the downloadable link below.

Why conduct an ergonomic study?

Working with high-pressure cleaners is physically demanding, especially as the professional machines are commonly used for prolonged periods of time. Constantly clenching your hand into a fist to pull the trigger of a conventional trigger gun can lead to repetitive strain injury in the fingers, hand and wrist and can also damage the working posture in your shoulder and back.

These health issues are why we conducted an ergonomic study on the use of a conventional trigger gun versus the use of our new EASY!Force trigger gun.