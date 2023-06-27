REGISTER YOUR EXTENDED WARRANTY

Thank you for purchasing your Kärcher Professional Pressure Cleaner. You’ve made a great choice.

We’re confident in the quality, durability and reliability of our products and we want to extend this confidence to you.

That’s why we are giving an extra 2 years of warranty on top of the existing 2 years Kärcher Commercial Warranty - 4 years of complete peace of mind.

Read T&C's >

The Form Below Is For Professional Pressure Cleaner Customers Only

Register here if you have a Home & Garden machine.

Please note we cannot deliver to PO boxes.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

Please indicate the part number of the machine (X.XXX-XXX.X). Can be found on the box or machine.

Can be found on the sticker on the machine and start with S/N.

Select files...

Upload your proof of purchase and keep file size below 7MB.
We accept file format in PNG, JPG, PDF, ZIP.

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