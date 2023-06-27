REGISTER YOUR EXTENDED WARRANTY

Thank you for purchasing your Kärcher Professional Pressure Cleaner. You’ve made a great choice.

We’re confident in the quality, durability and reliability of our products and we want to extend this confidence to you.

That’s why we are giving an extra 2 years of warranty on top of the existing 2 years Kärcher Commercial Warranty - 4 years of complete peace of mind.

Read T&C's >