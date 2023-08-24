TERMS & CONDITIONS

Kärcher Commercial Warranty

Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

Kärcher Pty Ltd (“Kärcher”) of 385 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, VIC, 3149 Tel: 1800 675 714, provides the following warranty (“Warranty”) in relation to the Kärcher Professional range (“Product”).

For safety and user instructions, please refer to the user guide enclosed with this product or on our website at www.karcher.com.au

Commercial Warranty - Definition

A machine purchased for frequent (daily) use in a commercial environment.

Kärcher warrants that, subject to the exclusions and limitations below, the Product will be free from defects in material and workmanship for the duration of the Warranty period from the date of purchase.

The benefits of this Warranty are in addition to any rights and remedies imposed by Australian State and Federal legislation that cannot be excluded. Nothing in this Warranty is to be interpreted as excluding, restricting or modifying any State or Federal legislation applicable to the supply of goods and services which cannot be excluded, restricted or modified.

Professional Range - 1yr Commercial Warranty

• Sweepers (KM) (Purchased after 1st February 2014)

• Scrubber/Dryers (B / BR / BD) (Purchased after 1st February 2014) Excluding 3rd party supplied batteries. (KM / B / BR / BD purchased before 1st February 2014 have a 6 month labour and 2 year parts warranty)

• High Pressure Cleaners (HDC)

• Ultra High Pressure Cleaners

• Municipal Vacuums (IC)

• Municipal Sweepers (MC)

• Industrial Vacuums (IV)

• Ice Blasters (IB)

• Parts Cleaners (PC)

• Vehicle wash (CB / TB / WRP / HDS-C / HDR / SB)

• Industrial High Pressure Cleaning Systems (HKF / HDI / HWE / SHD-R)

• Refurbished Machines

• Ex-Demo Machine

Professional Range - 1yr + 1yr (When registered online)

• Wet & Dry Vacuum (NT H class)

Professional Range - 2yr Commercial Warranty

• High Pressure Cleaners (HD / HDS) (Purchased before 1st October 2023)

• Battery Power+ Range - including battery and chargers (HV 1/1 Bp Fs / BR 30/1 Bp / BR 30/1 C Bp / T9/1 Bp / BVL 5/1 Bp / NT 22/1 Ap Bp L /

Puzzi 9/1 Bp / HD 4/11 C BP / CVS 65/1 Bp / BR 30/4 C Bp / LB 930/36 Bp / CS 400/36 Bp / LT 380/36 Bp / LM 530/36 Bp)

• Vacuum’s, carpet cleaners & steamers (NT excluding H class / T / CV / AB / AP/ BV / EB / Puzzi / DE)

Professional Range - 2yr + 2yr Commercial Warranty (HD/HDS - When registered online)

High Pressure Cleaners (Purchased after 1st October 2023) will qualify to receive an extended warranty of an additional 2 years (including any

accessories packaged with original invoiced machine). To be eligible to claim for this extended warranty the machine must be registered within 60 days

of purchase (refer Service/Warranty section of website) and a logbook of the scheduled maintenance and repairs must be maintained for the duration of

the warranty period. This logbook should include the date of each service or repair, the nature of the service or repair, and completed by an Authorised

Kärcher Service Agent, including the name of the agent who has completed the service or repair. To find a list of Authorised Service agents, please visit:

https://www.kaercher.com/au/services/support/service-agent-search.html

This logbook will serve as proof of regular maintenance and must be in accordance with the required routine maintenance checks as listed in your

service manual handbook. This logbook will help determine whether any issues that may arise during the warranty period result from a manufacturing

defect, improper use, or a lack of regular maintenance.

Failure to maintain this logbook may affect warranty cover.

Warranty Does Not Cover:

• A defect caused by normal wear and tear;

• Where RM110 and RM111 was not used to maintain the heating coil; or

• The additional 2 year warranty on the mild steel coil. This item is covered for 2 years only.

Warranty

If a defect appears in the Product before the end of the warranty period and Kärcher finds the Product to be defective in materials or workmanship,

Kärcher will, in its sole discretion, either:

a. Replace or repair the Product or the defective part of the Product free of charge, or

b. Arrange the Product or the defective part of the Product to be repaired and placed by a qualified repairer free of charge.

Kärcher reserves the right to replace defective parts of the Product with parts or components of similar quality, grade and composition where an identical part or component is not available. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type instead of being repaired.

Warranty Claims

a. If a fault covered by the Warranty occurs, the purchaser must first contact Kärcher or an authorised Kärcher distributor.

b. Any Warranty claim must be accompanied by proof of purchase and details of the alleged defect.

c. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by Kärcher, the customer must pay the cost of transporting the Product to and from Kärcher or Kärcher’s

authorised repair agent and any related insurance cost. If Kärcher accepts the customer’s claim under this Warranty, Kärcher will reimburse the

customer for its transportation costs.

d. This Warranty is limited to defects in the materials or workmanship in the Product and does not cover expendable parts or the replacement of

parts due to fair wear and tear.

Refurbished & Ex-Demo Stock Professional Warranty Terms

Refurbished & Ex-Demo - Definition

Refurbished - a professional product purchased for commercial use. Product may have had components replaced, inspected (and/or) tested by Kärcher

Authorised repairer and is deemed in ‘as new’ condition.

Ex-demo - a professional product purchased for commercial use. Product may have had components replaced, inspected (and/or) tested by Kärcher

Authorised repairer. Product may show visible signs of use and is deemed in ‘good working’ condition.

Professional Range - 1yr Refurbished & Ex-Demo Commercial Warranty

• All Professional Ex-demo & refurbished machines (purchased from Kärcher or an Authorised Dealer)

Kärcher warrants that, subject to the following exclusions and limitations, the product will be free from defects in material and workmanship for the

duration of the warranty period from the date of purchase.

Exclusions

The Warranty will not apply where:

a. The Product has been modified, repaired or serviced by someone other than Kärcher or an authorised repairer;

b. Kärcher cannot establish any fault in the Product after testing;

c. The Product has been used other than for the purpose for which it was designed;

d. The Product has been subject to abnormal conditions, whether of temperature, water, humidity, pressure, stress or similar;

e. The purchaser has used or fitted non-genuine or non-approved parts and accessories;

f. The Product defect has arisen due to abuse, misuse, neglect or accident;

g. The Product defect has arisen due to the purchaser’s failure to properly maintain or use the Product;

h. The damage to, or failure of, the Product has resulted from low or high voltage, the use of an incorrectly sized extension lead or a coiled

electrical extension lead;

i. The damage has been caused by impurities in the water supply to the product and/or debris contaminating the pump and motor; or

j. The damage has been caused by the use of chemicals and detergents not approved by Kärcher.

k. The registered name differs from the online registration. The Extended Warranty will not transfer with the ownership of the Product, therefore

should the Product be sold during the Extended Warranty period the Extended Warranty will become null and void.