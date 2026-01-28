SG 4/4 Steam Cleaner
The ultimate cleaning solution for commercial cleaners and business owners who demand nothing but the best. With powerful features and innovative technology, this steam cleaner makes cleaning effortless, fast, and effective.
- Compact and robust design for easy storage and handling
- 4-bar steam pressure for unbeatable cleaning power
- Adjustable steam volume control for efficient cleaning on all surfaces
- 2-tank system for uninterrupted operation and rapid heat-up time
- Chemical-free cleaning for eco-conscious cleaning
- Kills up to 99.99% of bacteria.*
The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner which offers outstanding power and certified disinfection*. Optimal cleaning effect is achieved thanks to 4-bar steam pressure. Continuously variable steam volume control and the VapoHydro function (continuous regulation of steam saturation) mean that the machine can be adapted perfectly to any cleaning task. The 2-tank system can be refilled at any time, and ensures a rapid heat-up time as well as uninterrupted operation. The temperature indicator also helps to ensure optimal cleaning results. The machine is extremely versatile and cleans without the use of chemicals. The extensive equipment package includes two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cord hook and a pipe intake for space-saving storage. (*According to prEN 16615, PVC floor, machine: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with slats, 30 cm/sec, max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacteria: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541)
Features and benefits
Certified and highly effective disinfectionSurface disinfection according to EN 16615 verified by external laboratory. Efficacy spectrum bactericidal and virucidal against enveloped viruses PLUS. Test germs: Enterococcus hirae, MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.
Disinfection without chemicalsResource-friendly and residue-free, as only cleaned with water. Maximum safety as the development of multiresistant germs is prevented. Surface-friendly cleaning without chemicals.
Two-tank systemThe fresh water tank can be continuously filled as the boiler and tank are separate. Since only part of the overall volume is heated, a constant steam flow is quickly produced. With a total capacity of over 4 litres, the SG 4/4 can be used for long periods without refilling.
VapoHydro
- Thanks to VapoHydro, the steam level can be infinitely adjusted to the cleaning task.
- In addition to the steam pressure, the saturation can be infinitely adjusted from full steam to hot water.
- With the hot water jet, even stubborn dirt can be effectively dissolved from the start.
Accessory storage compartment
- The on-board storage compartment enables storage of a variety of accessories.
- Special small parts are always safely stored and cannot get lost.
- Tubes can also be stored at the rear of the unit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Boiler capacity (Litre)
|2.4
|Tank capacity (Litre)
|2
|Steam pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 4
|Heating output (Watt)
|2300
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|9
|Boiler temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 145
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|11.197
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|475 x 320 x 275
Scope of supply
- Hand nozzle with brush: 165 Millimetre
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Unit
- Steam pipes length: 505 Millimetre
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2 Metre
- Floor nozzle with slats: 320 Millimetre
- Floor nozzle with bristles: 310 Millimetre
- Filling funnel
- Steam suction tube: 2 Unit
- Terry cloth cover for hand nozzle
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 400x200 mm)
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 480x270 mm)
Equipment
- tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Power nozzle
- Point jet nozzle, short
- Point jet nozzle, long
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Unit
- VapoHydro function
- Infinitely variable steam saturation control
- Steam flow control: on device (infinitely variable)
- Safety lock on steam boiler
- Safety lock on steam gun
