The LT 380/36 Bp battery powered lawn trimmer is especially suited to hard-to-reach places such as under park benches or around road signs, road delineators or kerbstones. But even on inclines and larger surfaces, the lightweight powerhouse is a convincing alternative to petrol-powered strimmers and, unlike these, can also be used in noise-sensitive areas without any problems. The LT 380/36 Bp has a large cutting width and duration, does not produce any emissions or vibrations, and also impresses with its ergonomic, adjustable handle and optimum weight distribution. It enables you to work for long periods without tiring.