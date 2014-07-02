Walk-Behind Sweepers and Push Sweepers
For courtyards, paths, workshops and halls. For caretakers, tradesmen, contract cleaners and industry. Walk-behind sweepers and sweeper vacuums are ergonomic and easy to use. They sweep thoroughly with low dust development - even in corners. Machines with traction drive are ideal from 300 m².
Kärcher offers flexible leasing options for financing products from the investment goods sector. Whether fully amortised, partially amortised or hire-purchase: Kärcher offers you a tailored solution to finance our products.