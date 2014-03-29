Effortlessly remove coarse dirt.

Whether inside or out – powerful Kärcher sweepers and vacuum sweepers are ideal for cleaning on construction sites, company site areas and warehouses. Whether for final cleaning of the building or quick interim clean-ups. From compact machines for walk-behind operation to large-volume ride-on machines, Kärcher offers everything you need for light, ergonomic and efficient floor cleaning. Thanks to the straightforward operation and low-maintenance technology, the machines are ready to use in no time and large piles of dirt can be removed easily. The best thing is that to achieve such outstanding cleaning results, all you have to do is press the ON button.