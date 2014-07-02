Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² Tc

The Kärcher Tact² systems are ever popular as specialist systems and as all-rounders thanks to their high level of mobility and excellent performance, their solid construction and their wide range of practical design features. Models with a tilting chassis are particularly efficient in industrial settings, where the removal of liquids, dirt and debris is called for. The NT65/2 TACT2 TC is one of the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners out there.

Kärcher presents the Tact² – its new top-of-the-range professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This extension of the popular Tact system range achieves the highest level of productivity yet, with its automatic clean filter system. Packing two motors, the Tact² boasts consistently high suction power; with its enhanced filter life, you canalmost forget about having to change the filter. Kärcher NT vacuums with Tact² are universally applicable systems that are not only excellent at removing large amounts of fine dust but can also tackle dirt, debris and water. The various options in this vacuum range means that it can handle any job in any location or wherever consistently high suction power is needed – whether on building sites, in the food sector, the automotive industry or in industry in general.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² Tc: Tilting chassis with container lock
Tilting chassis with container lock
to keep the container securely attached to the chassis.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² Tc: Everything to hand
Everything to hand
Convenient to carry by two persons – container is easy to empty.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² Tc: Suction pipes and floor nozzles can be stored in any direction in the accessory holders
Suction pipes and floor nozzles can be stored in any direction in the accessory holders
For easy access from all sides. Ample storage for a 4 m hose and rubber power cord (10m).
Drain hose for emptying liquids.
  • Cover remains tightly closed until the contents are drained.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Air flow (Litres per second) 2 x 74
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (Litre) 65
Container material Plastic
Rated input power (Watt) Maximum 2760
Standard nominal width ( ) DN 40
Cable length (Metre) 10
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 73
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 27.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 35.371
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 685 x 560 x 905

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 Metre
  • Suction hose type: electrically conductive
  • Bend: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
  • Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Drain hose (oil-resistant)
  • Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
  • Tilting chassis
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Auto shutdown when max. level is reached
  • Antistatic system
  • Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: I
  • Castor with brake
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² Tc
