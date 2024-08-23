Information and tips to reduce the infestation risk of bedbugs

Steam application - what you need to know

The application of steam cleaners is a supporting measure. When used properly they can reach eggs of bedbugs that sit on furniture, walls and floors and kill them with their water steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials, thick upholstered furniture and mattresses.

Compared to insecticide spray, the steam application penetrates better into narrow gaps, gets through fabrics and is not toxic. The hot steam is also able to kill off all life stages of bedbugs, including eggs.*

If the bedbugs have already hatched, they can grow to a size of up to 8.5 millimetres. Older bugs can therefore also be spotted with the naked eye and vacuumed with a vacuum cleaner with HEPA filter and bag. After vacuuming it is necessary to safely dispose of the vacuum bag. For this, the sealed vacuum bag is placed in a plastic bag and the contents are treated with insecticides. Alternatively, the plastic bag can be placed in the freezer overnight and then disposed of in the bin.****