If you want to clean and maintain your bike at home, you only need a few items:

a bike rack or wall

a cleaning device of your choice

a suitable cleaning product

a soft brush

a soft cloth (e.g. microfibre)

oil for chain and bearings

A pressure washer is a suitable devices to clean a bike. While the pressure washer usually needs to be connected to electricity and water, the handheld cleaner is battery-powered and thus only needs the water connection. That’s why it is suitable to use, just like a battery-powered pressure washer, for quick bike cleaning in the garden and wherever there is no power connection. With high and medium pressure, even stubborn dirt can be removed quickly and easily. To loosen lighter dirt from the bike, a garden hose with a foam jet is also sufficient.