Where should you wash and clean a camper or caravan?

When it comes to cleaning the camper or caravan, the first thing to consider is where to wash it. They can’t be washed anywhere, maybe not even on your property. After all, harmful cleaning agents could end up in the environment in the process. In many places, washing your vehicle on your property is therefore also prohibited. To be on the safe side, It is best to clean your camper or caravan in a designated car wash.

Special self-service washing areas for motorhomes, e.g. in Kärcher Clean Parks are particularly suitable, so you can easily clean your caravan yourself. The wash box for large vehicles has more space, so that your caravan can fit under it as it is over 2 meters high. The brushes in a wash box should always be checked for cleanliness and rinsed briefly with water before use, because small dirt particles on the wash brushes can leave scratches on the sensitive surfaces.

For caravan owners who do not want to do it themselves, car washes for trucks and buses may also be an option. However, it is essential to find out in advance whether the facility is also suitable for caravans. It is also important to read the information provided by the manufacturer, because not every vehicle is suitable for a car wash. Particularly the windows, seals and roof construction may be an issue.