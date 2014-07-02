Ultra foam cleaner 3-in-1, 1Litre
With extra foam booster for an even deeper clean. Thanks to the new active dirt remover, it effortlessly and quickly removes even oil and greasy dirt, as well as typical vehicle dirt and road dirt. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.
With extra foam booster for an even deeper clean. Thanks to the new active dirt remover, it effortlessly and quickly removes even oil and greasy dirt, as well as typical vehicle dirt and road dirt. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|1
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|6
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.033
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.107
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
- FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam Nozzle + Ultra Foam Cleaner
- FJ 24 foam jet
- FJ 3 foam jet
- FJ 6 foam nozzle
- Foam nozzle FJ 3
- K 2 HR
- K 2 HR Deck
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 HR
- K 3 HR Car & Deck
- K 3 HR Deck
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Mobile homes