Ultra foam cleaner 3-in-1, 1Litre

With extra foam booster for an even deeper clean. Thanks to the new active dirt remover, it effortlessly and quickly removes even oil and greasy dirt, as well as typical vehicle dirt and road dirt. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 1
Packaging unit (Unit) 6
Weight (Kilogram) 1.033
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.107
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Cars
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
  • Mobile homes
