Pressure washer K 2 Power Control *AU
Your application consultant via the app: the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example.
Become a cleaning pro with the Kärcher Home & Garden app: In combination with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer, you can achieve top cleaning results. The app contains the helpful application consultant to assist the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The pressure washer is equipped with a high-pressure gun and 2 spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click vario power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 1750
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|20
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|1.4
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.102
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.264
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|247 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Spray lance extension
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
