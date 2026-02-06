Thanks to the handy application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher ensures even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning pro. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance provided and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and conveniently via the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also boasts a pull-out telescopic handle for easy transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, letting you easily store and load the device. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of Patio & Deck detergent.