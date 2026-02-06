Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Plus
The K 2 Universal Plus pressure washer is the ideal cleaning solution for occasional use and light dirt around the home (e.g. on bicycles, garden furniture).
Whether you want to clean muddy bicycles, mud-encrusted garden tools or soiled garden furniture – the K 2 Universal Edition Plus from Kärcher removes all light dirt from around the home in no time. The pressure washer is designed for occasional use. A spray gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose and a water filter for protecting the pump from invasive small dirt particles are all included in the scope of supply. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), it is very simple to regulate the water pressure for the respective surface simply by turning.
Features and benefits
Tidy storage on the hook
- Generous cable hooks allow tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Sits comfortably in the hand
- Thanks to the ergonomic carrying handle and the low weight, the device is light and easy to transport.
Full cleaning power
- All Kärcher high-pressure cleaner equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for cleaning agents.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|1600
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|20
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Ampere)
|6
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|3.77
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.072
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|182 x 280 x 390
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- High-pressure hose: 6 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
