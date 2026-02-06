Whether you want to clean muddy bicycles, mud-encrusted garden tools or soiled garden furniture – the K 2 Universal Edition Plus from Kärcher removes all light dirt from around the home in no time. The pressure washer is designed for occasional use. A spray gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose and a water filter for protecting the pump from invasive small dirt particles are all included in the scope of supply. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), it is very simple to regulate the water pressure for the respective surface simply by turning.